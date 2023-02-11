Mohammad Azharuddin on Sarfaraz Khan snub: “Don't know what the selectors or the captain have in their minds”

Former Indian captain Mohammad Azharuddin has questioned the decision to not pick Mumbai batter Sarfaraz Khan in the Test squad despite his stellar batting performances in domestic cricket over the last few seasons. However, he asserted that it’s only a matter of time before he gets his chance.

25-year-old Sarfaraz Khan has smashed 3505 runs in 37 first-class matches at an exceptional average of 79.65, with 13 hundreds and nine fifties. He has three tons in his last five matches for Mumbai.

There was some backlash in India over the decision to pick Suryakumar Yadav in the Test squad for the first two matches of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 against Australia. Sharing his views on Sarfaraz’s non-selection, Azharuddin told Hindustan Times:

“I'm sure he will get his chance. It's not as if he won't get his chance. Honestly, I don't know what the selectors or the captain have in their minds. He has done so well.”

The former India skipper, however, wasn’t too critical of Suryakumar’s selection in the Test squad, stating that the Mumbai batter has also done well in domestic cricket. The 60-year-old commented:

“Suryakumar Yadav has played really well in the Ranji Trophy matches that he had played, so I'm looking forward to seeing him play the Test matches.”

With Shreyas Iyer unavailable for the first Test against Australia in Nagpur, Suryakumar was handed a debut. He did not have a memorable maiden outing with the bat and was bowled for 8 by off-spinner Nathan Lyon as he attempted a drive.

#INDvAUS Sorry, but SKY shouldn't be playing Tests. Not when India has Sarfaraz Khan making improbable numbers in Ranji. Not when SKY is an absolute freak of a player in an entirely diff format.

Suryakumar, the leading run-getter in T20Is in 2022, has the experience of 79 first-class matches in which he has scored 5549 runs at an average of 44.75, with 14 hundreds and 28 fifties.

Former Indian cricketers have questioned Sarfaraz Khan’s non-inclusion

Before Azharuddin, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar and former pacer Venkatesh Prasad also questioned the selectors for ignoring Sarfaraz’s domestic performances.

Taking a dig at the selection committee, Gavaskar told Sports Today that players should be chosen on the basis of their form and not shape and size. He commented:

"He is not staying off the field when he is scoring hundreds, he is back on the field again. All that tells you that the man is fit for cricket. If you are looking for only slim and trim guys, then you might as well go to a fashion show and pick some models and then give them a bat and ball in their hand and then include them.”

As for Prasad, he had tweeted in support of Sarfaraz last month and wrote:

"Not having him in the Test Team despite 3 blockbuster domestic seasons is not only unfair on Sarfaraz Khan, but it's an abuse to domestic cricket, almost as if this platform doesn't matter. And he is FIT to score those runs. As far as body weight goes, there are many with more kgs.”

Yet another impressive knock from Sarfaraz Khan



#RanjiTrophy | #DELvMUM



Not having him in the Test Team despite 3 blockbuster domestic seasons is not only unfair on Sarfaraz Khan, but it's an abuse to domestic cricket,almost as if this platform doesn't matter. And he is FIT to score those runs. As far as body weight goes, there are many with more kgs

According to reports, Sarfaraz is not being picked for India since the selectors are not convinced about his fitness for the big stage.

