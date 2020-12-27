Mohammad Kaif praises Ajinkya Rahane for his captain's knock in the Boxing Day Test

Former India batsman Mohammad Kaif hailed India's stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane for his brilliant hundred in the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

The 40-year-old was particularly impressed with the way Rahane absorbed all the pressure from the first two sessions of day two, and then made merry in the final session.

Kaif took to Twitter to express his happiness and congratulated Ajinkya Rahane on his gutsy knock under immense pressure. He tweeted:

"@ajinkyarahane88 shows Test match batting is about swallowing your ego. Lie low for the first two sessions, show your swagger in the final session. Mumbai ishtyle Test batting. Top effort skipper, kudos!"

Ajinkya Rahane had come in to bat when Team India were in a spot of bother

Ajinkya Rahane celebrates after his hundred at the MCG

Ajinkya Rahane walked in to bat with the visitors just having lost the wicket of a well-set Shubman Gill. Soon after, Cheteshwar Pujara was also dismissed and at 64 for 3, Team India looked to be heading towards another batting collapse.

However, Rahane made sure that he took the sting out of the Australian bowling attack. His partnership of 52 runs with Hanuma Vihari and 57 runs with Rishabh Pant ensured that India reached closer to Australia's first innings total of 195.

Once he reached his half century, Ajinkya Rahane shifted gears in the final session and began to add quick runs with Ravindra Jadeja. So far, the duo have made an unbeaten 104 runs for the sixth wicket. Team India finished day two on 277 for 5, taking a lead of 82 runs.

Ajinkya Rahane brought up his 12th Test hundred and his first as India captain during the partnership with Jadeja. This was his second Test hundred at the MCG.

The 32-year-old's grit and determination to dig deep and play a long innings has helped Team India reach a dominant position in the Boxing Day Test. Both him and Jadeja will look to continue their partnership and make India's first innings lead as huge as possible.