Mohammad Rizwan: “I went to the coach and captain myself and told them that you can drop me”

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan has revealed that he himself asked skipper Babar Azam and coach Saqlain Mushtaq to drop him from the playing XI for the home Test series against New Zealand. He also added that he suggested former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed as his replacement.

Rizwan endured a horror Test series against England at home, with Pakistan losing the three-match rubber by a 3-0 margin. The keeper-batter managed only 141 runs in six innings at an average of 23.50 and did not score a single half-century.

Speaking to Cricket Pakistan, Rizwan confessed that he was well aware he did not deserve a place in the starting XI for the Test series against the Kiwis. The experienced stumper said:

“You can ask the head coach Saqlain Mushtaq that what I told him after the end of the England Test series. I was happy to see Sarfaraz perform because that is what I wanted. I personally thought that since I wasn’t able to perform, I didn’t deserve to play in the next series.

“Some players said that every player goes through this phase and you can’t sit on the bench based on few failures.”

The 30-year-old praised Sarfaraz and added that he deserved to make a comeback into the Test team as he has been performing very well in domestic cricket. Rizwan continued:

“I went to the coach and captain myself and told them that you can drop me because I haven’t performed. Two players are witnesses to this conversation.

“Sarfaraz has been performing in domestic and deserves his chance now. So I was happy to see Sarfaraz perform because I asked for his inclusion. Whoever performs best for Pakistan deserves to play.”

Making a Test comeback after nearly four years, Sarfaraz grabbed his chances with both hands and hammered 335 runs at an average of 83.75 in two Tests. He was the leading run-getter in the rubber and was adjudged Player of the Series.

“I was never hurt when I was benched during PSL” - Mohammad Rizwan

While some big names find being dropped from the team a bitter pill to swallow, Rizwan asserted that he has no such qualms.

Stating that he never felt disappointed at being dropped, he recalled being left out for Chadwick Walton during some PSL games for Karachi Kings. The keeper-batter stated:

“I was never hurt when I was benched during PSL in the past. I thought they were honest with the team, and it was the team’s requirement at the time to keep me on the bench."

One of Pakistan’s senior players, Rizwan has represented the team in 27 Tests, 52 ODIs, and 80 T20Is.

