"There's much more at stake than playing against any other opposition" - Mohammad Rizwan on playing against India 

Recently crowned ICC T20I player of the year, Mohammad Rizwan has opened up on the India-Pakistan rivalry. The wicket-keeper batter was in the thick of things when the two arch-rivals met at the T20 World Cup in the UAE.

The win marked Pakistan's first-ever triumph over India in World Cups. Rizwan struck an unbeaten 79 to help Pakistan register a 10-wicket win.

The 29-year-old has been a revelation at the top of the order alongside Babar Azam and scripted history by amassing 1326 T20I runs in the calendar year.

While speaking to Cricket Pakistan, Rizwan admitted that he only got to realize the importance of the victory after the contest. He said:

"The reactions from the fans and media after the victory made me realise that playing against India is not ordinary because there's much more at stake than playing against any other opposition."

The 2009 T20 World Cup champions managed to win all of their group-stage matches and head into the semi-finals as group winners. A late cameo by Matthew Wade in the semi-final against Australia put a dent in their plans as they crashed out without playing in the final.

"Until we had won, it was just another game for me" - Mohammad Rizwan

The India v Pakistan match-up at the T20 World Cup was the wicketkeeper-batter's first experience of the rivalry. He claimed that he took the fixture as a regular contest and did not get pulled into the hype like others. The opening batter added:

"I had an interview arranged with an Indian channel and they asked me how the nerves were. I just told them that, for me, playing against India is just like playing against any other opposition. Until we had won, it was just another game for me."

India and Pakistan have been drawn in the same group for the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia. They have been drawn alongside South Africa and Bangladesh, with two more teams set to join them after the qualification stage.

