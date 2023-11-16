"Mohammed Shami hid a ball in his pocket and bowled with his own ball" - Salman Butt makes sarcastic remark after IND vs NZ semi-final

Team India's senior pacer Mohammed Shami stole the show with a sensational seven-wicket haul in the side's 2023 World Cup semi-final at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.

He dented New Zealand's chances of chasing down the 398-run target by providing the Men in Blue with regular breakthroughs. Reacting to Shami's awe-inspiring performance, former Pakistan captain Salman Butt trolled ex-cricketer Hasan Raza.

Raza had claimed that the Indian bowlers are being given a different ball in the 2023 World Cup, which has allowed them to generate more movement than other teams. Taking an indirect dig at Raza, here's what Butt said in his latest YouTube video (16:56):

"Mohammed Shami hid a ball in his pocket and bowled with his own ball. Just ignore the people who say such things. It doesn't make any sense at all. If somebody is doing well, just stand up and applaud."

Mohammed Shami continued his impressive run, bagging his third five-wicket haul in the ongoing showpiece event. He also became the first-ever bowler to complete four fifers in World Cups.

The seasoned campaigner's bowling exploits helped India bundle out New Zealand for 327 to clinch a 70-run victory and advance to the final.

"Never had a problem with the short-pitched delivery" - Salman Butt on Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer has showcased tremendous form with the bat in the 2023 World Cup. He delivered a fantastic 105-run knock in just 70 deliveries in the semi-final clash against New Zealand.

Speaking about the batter's innings, Salman Butt suggested that Iyer doesn't struggle against short-pitched deliveries, contrary to people's beliefs. He explained (11:07):

"Shreyas Iyer never had a problem with the short-pitched delivery. He was dismissed while playing the pull shot off Haris Rauf at the Aisa Cup. However, he had connected it very well. He scored just 14 runs in that match but looked very good. As the World Cup has progressed, he has taken his batting to the next level."

India will now face the winner of the second semi-final between South Africa and Australia in the 2023 World Cup final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, November 19.