"Mr. Consistent is back" - Fans react to Shreyas Iyer's stunning century in IND vs AUS 2nd ODI

Team India's Shreyas Iyer shone with the bat in the side's ongoing second ODI of the three-match series against Australia at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Sunday, September 24.

Walking out to bat at No. 3, Iyer showcased stunning form, countering the Australian bowlers with great aplomb. The right-handed batter notched up his third ODI century, mustering 105 runs from 90 balls, which included 11 fours and three sixes.

Following the knock, several fans took to social media to laud Shreyas Iyer for his batting exploits in the encounter. Here are some of the best reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Notably, Iyer has been in and out of the Indian team this year owing to his back injury. He returned to the side for the Asia Cup 2023 but picked up a back spasm ahead of India's Super 4's clash against Pakistan. He didn't feature in the playing XI post that at the ODI continental showpiece.

He scored just three runs before being run out in the ODI series opener against Australia. However, he made amends with a spectacular century in the subsequent fixture.

Shreyas Iyer has performed brilliantly at No. 3 for India in ODIs

While Shreyas Iyer is expected to be India's No. 4 or No. 5 at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, it is worth noting that he has done exceptionally well at one done in ODI cricket.

The 28-year-old has chalked up 642 runs in 11 innings at the position, which includes six fifties and a solitary century. Iyer's return to form is a great sign for the Men in Blue ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup.

Notably, Australia won the toss and chose to field first against India in the second ODI. The hosts didn't have an ideal start to their innings, losing Ruturaj Gaikwad early.

Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill helped their side power their way back into the contest, orchestrating an awe-inspiring 200-run partnership for the second wicket.