Pant needs to make a mental adjustment in English conditions: MSK Prasad on Rishabh Pant's batting failures in England

Former India chief selector MSK Prasad has voiced his opinion on Rishabh Pant's batting woes in English conditions. Prasad said that Pant needs to focus more on spending time at the crease than scoring runs. He further stated that while Pant's batting-style was acceptable for Australian and Indian conditions, he should tweak it slightly in order to thrive in England.
Speaking to India Today, MSK Prasad said:
"There are minute adjustments that he [Rishabh Pant] needs to make. He scored plenty of runs in Australia and India. In Australia, the wickets are hard and bouncy and in India, we got flat and turners. In England, the conditions are a little tough. He should look to spend more time in the crease. He should be thinking more about spending time on the crease rather than worrying about runs now."
Prasad added:
"He is trusting his defence but he is in the same flow as he was in Australia and India. Had he been playing again in Australia, the pattern of quick runs he has developed would have benefited. But this mental adjustment is what he has to make."
Pant's role important if India are to win in England: MSK Prasad
MSK Prasad, while stressing about Rishabh Pant's importance to this Indian team, said that for India to win this series, Pant's contribution with the bat would be crucial.
Prasad had also stated that India's batting coach and team management would be urging Pant to buy himself some time in the middle before looking to score big.
He said:
"If you see the runs he got earlier in England, he spent time in the middle. So I am sure the batting coach and the team management must be talking on the same lines...He needs to make a quick adjustment. His role is very, very important in the middle-order if we are to win this series from here."