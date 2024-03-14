"Must tell you nothing misses his eyes" - Yashasvi Jaiswal praises skipper Rohit Sharma's game-awareness

India's young sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal praised skipper Rohit Sharma's eye for detail and game awareness during their opening partnerships in the recently concluded Test series against England.

The 22-year-old became only the second Indian after the legendary Sunil Gavaskar to breach the 700-run mark in a Test series. Jaiswal finished with 712 runs in the five Tests at an average of 89 with two double centuries.

His heroics propelled India to a resounding 4-1 series win despite a shock defeat in the opening Test.

During the series, Jaiswal occasionally struggled against off-spinners Shoaib Bashir and Joe Root by playing square on the off-side, to which Rohit constantly advised the youngster to play straight.

When asked about the India skipper's inputs from the non-strikers end, Jaiswal said in an interview with The Indian Express:

"He came and told me that in that moment that shot is not on, it will be better to hit straight. So I was trying to hit straight. I must tell you nothing misses his eyes. He knows everything. That is the biggest quality. He is aware of things and what is going on. Alag level hai, it’s so fun to be around him."

Jaiswal continued hailing Rohit's ability to back the youngsters by saying:

"The way he backed players throughout this journey, the way he talks, the way he bats. Whatever happens, he will be there to stand by you. I think it’s incredible to see that in your leader. I will keep learning from him."

Jaiswal has made a sensational start to his Test career, becoming the youngest Indian to 1000 Test runs.

The southpaw averages over 68 in his nine red-ball games, with three centuries, including a 171 on debut against the West Indies.

"I knew I could hit him when I got set" - Yashasvi Jaiswal on hattrick of sixes against James Anderson

Yashasvi Jaiswal recalled smashing ace pacer James Anderson for a hattrick of sixes in the third Test in Rajkot by stating his confidence in destroying him or any bowler once set.

Batting on 159, the 22-year-old struck Anderson for three consecutive maximums en route to equaling the record for most sixes in a Test innings, at 12.

"Those shots were in my mind. I knew I could hit him when I got set. It was in my mind that when I’m on top of my game, I will get him. Get him in the sense, not only him, but any bowler. If I’m going after someone, I will go hundred percent," said Jaiswal.

Jaiswal also expressed no surprise at several youngsters enjoying tremendous success in the England series.

"Some have been playing IPL for quite a while. All have played Ranji Trophy games, many didn’t have international game match experience but had decent experience behind their back," added Jaiswal.

Apart from Jaiswal, debutants Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel, and Devdutt Padikkal made a mark during the England series as the Indian team was without star players Virat Kohli and KL Rahul.

With the win, India made it 17 consecutive home series wins in Tests, with their last loss coming in 2012.