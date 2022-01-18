“Everything I see about him impresses me” – Nasser Hussain on Ricky Ponting as England coach

Former England captain Nasser Hussain has urged England to appoint former Australia captain Ricky Ponting as the head coach of the national team.

Hussain has made such suggestions in the aftermath of Poms’ dismal performance in the recently concluded Ashes.

Not so often would an Englishman refer to one of their arch-rivals as the head coach of their national side. However, Hussain said that he would like to see the legendary batter as the new head coach, adding that everything about Ponting seems positive.

Discussing the England’s Test team restructuring for the upcoming series against West Indies, as a part of SportMail’s ‘selection panel’, Hussain said:

“I like Chris Silverwood and half his reign has come in Covid-19 bubbles. I’ve got a lot of sympathy for that… But too many mistakes have been made and Silverwood is accountable because of the extra responsibility he has for selection. You can look at the system but county cricket doesn’t make you bat first at Brisbane and leave Broad and Anderson out on a green Gabba pitch.”

Earlier Chris Silverwood had said that he is a good coach and he wants to continue as the England head coach. However, his job has been under severe scrutiny due to the Ashes debacle.

Hussain suggested the former Australian captain was the perfect replacement for Silverwood.

“You can’t take the same management team to the Caribbean and tell them to carry on as if nothing has happened. With a heavy heart I say move away from Silverwood.”

He continued:

“An alternative? I like Ricky Ponting. Everything I see about him impresses me. He might not have a lot of international coaching experience but he’s got a great cricket brain. There are a few out there — unfortunately, not many of them English.”

Hussain also added that current Australian coach Justin Langer might also be available if his four-year contract is not renewed, once it ends in June.

“He cares about cricket and cricketers, he knows the game inside out and has gravitas.” – David Llyod on Ricky Ponting

Former England captain David Lloyd was also in consensus with Nasser Hussain about making Ponting the next head coach.

Speaking at the discussion, Lloyd said:

“If Ponting is available he’d be perfect. He cares about cricket and cricketers, he knows the game inside out and has gravitas.”

However, Lloyd sympathized with Silverwood and suggested that he should continue in his position for the winter.

“I’d go with the same two, Silverwood and Root [for the tour of West Indies]. But Nass, if you want to go for Ponting, I’m with you. I will say the circumstances for Silverwood have been unprecedented so I’d give him the rest of the winter.”

It will be worthwhile to see if Ponting is interested in coaching Australia’s arch rivals England, and be on the opposite side during the next Ashes in 2023.

