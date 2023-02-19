"Nathan Lyon is not Ravichandran Ashwin" - Ian Chappell on the Australian spinner's bowling exploits in IND vs AUS Test series

Ian Chappell feels that Australian spinners should avoid trying to emulate Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja and should instead rely on their natural style of bowling.

During a discussion on ESPNcricinfo, he noted that Nathan Lyon and Ashwin are two different kinds of bowlers. He opined that the Australian off-spinner won't find much success if he tries to bowl in the fashion that Ashwin does.

Chappell also pointed out that Lyon has done a fine job with the ball so far in the series. Comparing the two spinners, he said:

"I don't think you can come and try and replicate what Ashwin and Jadeja do. Nathan Lyon is not Ravichandran Ashwin and has to bowl like Nathan Lyon. He has tried to do that pretty well."

Notably, Lyon failed to make a significant impact in the opening Test against India in Nagpur, finishing with just a solitary wicket. He made a fantastic comeback in the second fixture, picking up a stunning five-wicket haul in India's first innings.

"Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja have bowled a lot in India and know exactly what to do here" - Ian Chappell

Ian Chappell further stated that both Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja have a lot of experience playing in Indian conditions. He mentioned that the two bowlers know what they need to bowl in order in home conditions.

The cricketer-turned-commentator suggested that Ashwin is a proven campaigner who can succeed irrespective of where he is playing. He reckoned that Jadeja too has improved significantly over the years

Chappell added:

"Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja have bowled a lot in India and know exactly what to do here. If you look at Ashwin, he is a very fine bowler, and it doesn't matter where he bowls. He bowls extremely well in Australia as well. He is also very smart and works on exactly what to do.

"Jadeja doesn't vary too much. He has learned a few things and improved his bowling. He has got the skill set which is perfect for India. The two of them work together."

BCCI @BCCI -wicket haul,



win the second 🏻 🏻



Scorecard bit.ly/INDvAUS-2023-2…



@mastercardindia For his magnificent all-round performance including a brilliant-wicket haul, @imjadeja receives the Player of the Match award #TeamIndia win the second #INDvAUS Test by six wicketsScorecard For his magnificent all-round performance including a brilliant 7⃣-wicket haul, @imjadeja receives the Player of the Match award 🏆#TeamIndia win the second #INDvAUS Test by six wickets 👌🏻👌🏻Scorecard ▶️ bit.ly/INDvAUS-2023-2…@mastercardindia https://t.co/rFhCZZDZTg

Jadeja was the star performer for India in the second Test. The left-arm spinner bagged seven wickets in Australia's second innings, completing a 10-wicket haul in the match. Ashwin was impressive too, picking up three wickets in both innings.

India secured a comprehensive victory in Delhi to take a 2-0 lead in the four-match series.

Get the IND vs AUS Live Score for 2nd Test. Follow Sportskeeda for latest updates and news.

Poll : 0 votes