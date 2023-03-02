Nathan Lyon roars with 8-fer, Australia need 76 to clinch Indore Test on Day 3

Nathan Lyon claimed 8-64 to put Australia in a commanding position on Day 2 of the third Test against India in Indore on Thursday (March 2).

After the Aussies gained a significant 88-run first-innings lead, Lyon ran through the Indian batting as the hosts were cleaned up for 163 in 60.3 overs. Australia now need only 76 to clinch the Indore Test on Day 3.

After bowling Australia out for 197 in their first innings, India needed to bat well in their second innings to stay in the game. However, the visitors fought back strongly with the ball to regain ascendancy in the contest.

Shubman Gill (5) was dismissed early in the second session. He was cleaned up by Lyon as he danced down the wicket and missed his heave. The Australian off-spinner also sent back Indian captain Rohit Sharma (12). The right-hander was trapped lbw, missing his flick.

Virat Kohli’s woeful Test run continued, as he fell lbw to Matthew Kuhnemann for 13. The batter went on the back foot for a pull but was beaten by the arm ball and ended up being struck right in front of the stumps.

The domination of the Australian spinners continued as Lyon sent Ravindra Jadeja on his way for 7. The left-hander was dismissed leg before with a well-directed delivery that beat his awkward defensive stroke.

Shreyas Iyer counter-attacked and hit three fours and two sixes before a moment of brilliance in the field cut short his stay at the crease. On 26, he uppishly flicked Mitchell Starc, only for Usman Khawaja to pull off a spectacular low catch, diving to his left. The dismissal left India in massive trouble at 113-5, ahead by only 25.

Cheteshwar Pujara anchored the innings yet again and showed some aggression as well when the opportunity came his way. He struck Kuhnemann for two fours in one over. A short ball was smacked through midwicket before he used his feet to find another four.

Pujara went on to compile a well-deserved half-century. He could have been dismissed immediately after reaching fifty when he cut Kuhnemann, but Marnus Labuschagne at extra cover put down the chance.

India kept slipping at the other end, though. Srikar Bharat (3) was comprehensively bowled by Lyon when he played for the turn but was beaten by an arm ball that skidded past the bat.

The off-spinner completed a thoroughly deserved five-fer when he beat Ravichandran Ashwin’s (16) defence and had him leg before with a good length ball. Australia smartly used the DRS to get the decision in their favour.

After receiving a message from Rohit to show more aggression, Pujara danced down the track to Lyon and clobbered him for a six. However, an outstanding catch from Steve Smith ended his resilient vigil. Pujara tried to tickle a delivery from Lyon fine, but Smith dived low to his right at leg slip to pull off a blinder.

Umesh Yadav (0) got an lbw decision against the off-spinner overturned first ball but perished on the next delivery, attempting his trademark hoick. Axar Patel (15*) again tried to add some crucial runs for India but ran out of partners. Mohammed Siraj (0) charged down the track to Lyon and was clean bowled, going for an aimless slog.

Umesh, Ashwin bring India back into the game as Australia collapse

Pacer Yadav and off-spinner Ashwin claimed three wickets apiece as Australia lost 6-11 to crumble from 186-4 to 197 all out in a frenetic first session on Day 2. After an impressive first hour for the visitors, in which Peter Handscomb and Cameron Green kept the Indian bowlers at bay, carnage followed.

Handscomb (19), who was unbeaten on seven overnight, was the first to go on Day 2. He was snaffled up by Shreyas at short leg after Ashwin had forced an inside edge off a tossed-up delivery. Green (21) was then trapped lbw by Yadav, with the pacer getting some late movement.

Starc (1) was cleaned up by the Indian pacer with a brute as Yadav got one to angle in and hold its line. Alex Carey (3) fell leg before to Ashwin while playing down the wrong line.

Yadav then came up with an excellent delivery to knock over Todd Murphy (0). The Aussie innings ended when Lyon (5) was bowled by Ashwin after he missed his slog sweep.

The bowlers brought India back into the game, but the batters once again failed to stand up to the spin challenge posed by Australia.

