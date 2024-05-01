"Neither of them has batted down the order" - Aakash Chopra on Sanju Samson being preferred over KL Rahul in India's 2024 T20 World Cup squad

Aakash Chopra has noted that Sanju Samson has been picked ahead of KL Rahul in India's squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup although neither has batted down the order in IPL 2024.

The selectors recently picked the Indian squad for the global T20 event starting next month. While Samson and Rishabh Pant are the two wicketkeeper-batters in the 15-member squad, Rahul didn't even get a place among the reserves.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra noted that he wouldn't have been surprised if anyone between Samson and Rahul had been selected.

"Two wicketkeepers have been selected. One is Sanju Samson and the other is Rishabh Pant. Either of them can play, let's be fair. You assume Rishabh Pant is the first-choice keeper and the second is Sanju Samson," he said (4:00).

"I felt KL Rahul might get selected. I wouldn't have been surprised if he had been selected and I am not surprised even if he hasn't been selected because whoever would have been selected here, wouldn't have played. Neither of them has batted down the order," the former India opener added.

Chopra claimed that the second wicketkeeper-batter's selection, unlike Rinku Singh's omission, wasn't an injustice.

"Sanju's T20 numbers are okay when he has batted down the order. KL Rahul hasn't played down the order at all. He has only played down the order in ODIs. It was not really that it would be a great injustice based on whoever was picked. This was not a Rinku-type case," he reasoned.

Samson has aggregated 374 runs at an underwhelming average of 18.70 in 22 T20I innings, with 16 of those knocks coming at No. 4 or below. Rahul has amassed 2265 runs at an excellent average of 37.75 in 68 T20I innings but has never batted below No. 4.

"He plays with great freedom" - Aakash Chopra on Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson has excelled for the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2024. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra reckons Sanju Samson's free-flowing game and past omissions might have worked in his favor.

"What has worked in Sanju's favor is that he is playing well and you feel at times that he is repeatedly left behind, so please give him that opportunity. He plays with great freedom. However, if you see Rahul, he too is playing with freedom this year," he said (4:25).

The reputed commentator feels the entire nation would be elated about the Kerala wicketkeeper-batter's selection.

"The entire India is going to be happy for Sanju Samson because he is that kind of a guy. When he gets something, everyone feels happy from the bottom of their hearts. I also feel the same. So I hope he does well whenever he gets an opportunity," Chopra observed.

While claiming that Rishabh Pant's selection was a no-brainer, Chopra pointed out that he too has middling T20I numbers. He added that both Pant and Samson have been picked based on perception and reputation.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback