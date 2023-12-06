"Neither Ruturaj nor Shubman Gill" - Aakash Chopra expects Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal to open for India in the 2024 T20 World Cup

Aakash Chopra has picked Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal as his preferred opening pair for India in next year's T20 World Cup.

Rohit hasn't played any T20I cricket since last year's T20 World Cup and has also been given a break for the upcoming limited-overs series against South Africa. Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shubman Gill are the three specialist openers chosen for the T20I leg of the tour.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra was asked whether Gill and Jaiswal could be India's opening pair at the 2024 T20 World Cup. He replied in the negative, elaborating (4:00):

"I don't think that will happen, because if you talk about Gill, you will have to take Ruturaj's name in the same breath. He also bats similarly - cautiously, elegantly and has the ability to play long knocks. Then you can keep Ruturaj, but I feel neither Ruturaj nor Shubman Gill."

The former India opener sees Rohit partnering Jaiswal at the top of the order. He reasoned:

"If Yashasvi is at one end, Rohit Sharma at the other end, because I feel Rohit Sharma will be seen playing. I don't think he has said that he is done. (Rahul) Dravid's extension and India doing very well in the World Cup, barring the final, and Rohit playing in that fashion - I think it's a done deal."

Chopra expects Rohit to lead the Men in Blue and be the right-hander in a potential left-right opening combination. He opined that Jaiswal is ahead in the race for the other opener's position but acknowledged that things can change very quickly in Indian cricket.

"Rinku Singh at No. 1" - Aakash Chopra on the youngsters who impressed him the most in IND vs AUS T20I series

Rinku Singh impressed as a lower-middle-order batter. [P/C: BCCI]

Aakash Chopra was further asked to pick the youngsters who impressed him the most in the T20I series against Australia and can be a part of the T20 World Cup squad, to which he responded:

"I feel Rinku Singh at No. 1 and in the same breath, I am saying Ravi Bishnoi. Yashasvi Jaiswal is at the third spot. I feel it will take time for Ruturaj Gaikwad."

The reputed commentator added that Ruturaj Gaikwad is unlikely to figure in the T20 World Cup if Rohit Sharma is in the mix. He said:

"A lot of people say that I don't like Rutu. I like a batter like him with closed eyes because he plays clean. How can I not like a technically compact player? Rutu plays well but Rohit Sharma is there, and I don't see any other right-handed batter being there until he is there."

Chopra concluded by opining that if India field a right-handed opener apart from Rohit, it could be Shubman Gill and not Gaikwad.

