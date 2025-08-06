"Never had a season like this" - Sanjay Bangar on Indian star's performance in ENG vs IND 2025 series

Former India player Sanjay Bangar has lauded Ravindra Jadeja for his batting performances in the recently concluded Test series against England. He pointed out that the spin-bowling all-rounder rose to the occasion multiple times in pressure situations.

India won the final Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy by six runs at The Oval on Monday (August 4) to level the five-match series 2-2. Jadeja amassed 516 runs at an average of 86.00 in 10 innings, remaining unbeaten on four occasions.

During a discussion on the Star Sports show 'Follow the Blues,' Bangar was asked about Jadeja's performances with the bat against England.

"Never had a season like this. Obviously, for him, this is massive, and the chance to bat at No. 6 on many occasions has probably brought the best of him. Most of his runs have been in the second innings, and when the game was on the line," he responded.

The former India batting coach praised Jadeja for the patience he showed in the final innings of the Lord's Test, unlike the harakiri the England batters committed on the last day of the Oval Test.

"Don't forget how he batted so maturely in the Lord's Test match as well, with India requiring 80 to win with two wickets in hand. Compare it with the English team, with 35 to get with four wickets in hand, and how they were totally rattled. However, he showed enormous patience in his own methods and took India nearly to a famous Test win," Bangar observed.

Ravindra Jadeja scored an unbeaten 61 off 181 deliveries in India's second innings in their 22-run loss in the third Test at Lord's. The left-handed batter played an unbeaten 107-run knock in the second innings to help the visitors draw the fourth Test in Manchester from a precarious position.

"That could also mean that the No. 6 position may seem to have been sealed" - Sanjay Bangar on Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja predominantly batted at No. 6 in the Test series against England. [P/C: Getty]

In the same discussion, Sanjay Bangar opined that Ravindra Jadeja might have sealed the No. 6 position in India's batting lineup.

"I believe he has inched up a notch, and that could also mean that the No. 6 position may seem to have been sealed for India in Test matches, at least when India are playing at home," he said.

Former India wicketkeeper-batter Parthiv Patel highlighted the significance of Ravindra Jadeja's lower-middle-order batting contributions.

"It has a huge significance because India collapsed twice in the first Test match. So the No. 6 and No. 7 batters' value increased a lot, and Ravindra Jadeja's name comes there, because he bats there, and since then, you haven't seen a single collapse in the series," he observed.

Parthiv Patel pointed out that senior players like Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul needed to take responsibility in the Test series against England. He added that Jadeja did that perfectly, with his consistent performances.

