"Never seen anyone play with so much clarity when a team needs it" - Michael Vaughan hails Ben Stokes for sensational knock on Day 2 of the third Test

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan was effusive in his praise for star all-rounder Ben Stokes after his spectacular 80 on Day 2 of the third Ashes Test at Headingley.

Coming in at 68-4 on the third ball of the day with his side on the ropes, Stokes produced another magical performance to follow up on his miraculous 155 on the final day at Lord's.

Despite wickets falling around him like nine pins, the talismanic all-rounder launched a scathing attack on the Aussie bowlers. He hit five sixes in total, all against off-spinner Todd Murphy, propelling England to 238 and within touching distance of Australia's first-innings score of 263.

Speaking to Cricbuzz at the close of play on Day 2, Vaughan hailed Stokes' ability to be crystal clear in his thought process even with the side in dire straits. He said:

"This Ben Stokes is some guy. What a player, I've never seen anyone play with so much clarity when a team needs it. I don't remember seeing Ben Stokes not deliver when the team desperately needed something from him.Whether it's with the ball in hand and more often than not with the bat, every time this England side dip into the Ben Stokes well he saves them," said Stokes.

Ben Stokes also completed 6,000 Test runs during his scintillating knock and became the 16th Englishman to reach the landmark.

The 32-year-old also became the first England cricketer and third overall after Sir Garfield Sobers and Jacques Kallis to score 6,000 runs and pick up 100 wickets in the red-ball format.

"Pretty sure they'll need him in the second innings once again" - Michael Vaughan

Ben Stokes might be required to pull off another inning similar to Lord's

Micheal Vaughan was apprehensive if Ben Stokes would have any more heroics left in him after the two earth-shattering knocks in back-to-back innings in the second innings at Lord's and now at Headingley.

While the former Ashes-winning skipper hoped for the hosts to win this Test without another miracle from their leader, he admitted it being near impossible. He added:

"Whether he's got more left in the second innings, we'll have to wait and see. From an England perspective, they'll hope they don't require Ben Stokes but pretty sure they'll need him in the second innings once again," said Vaughan.

Vaughan remained in awe of Stokes' ability to be a mental fortress despite his side trailing 0-2 in the Ashes and a desperate situation during his inning. He stated:

"He's a tremendous cricketer, tremendous player of the mental game. How he copes with it, how he deals with that situation as the captain 2-0 down in the Ashes, his team are crumbling by making mistakes at the other end. Yet somehow someway he always seems to find clarity," added Vaughan.

While the charismatic all-rounder played his second consecutive blinder, It was another dismal performance with the bat by England. Starting the day on 68-3, the team lost its overnight batters, Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow, inside the first hour of play.

The slide continued further even as Moen Ali and Mark Wood added valuable 20s to concede a 26-run lead to the visitors.

However, the bowlers have struck back and kept the hosts in the hunt after Ben Stokes' magical knock. Australia, who hold a 2-0 series advantage, are currently 116/4, with a lead of 142 runs at stumps on Day 2.

In a similarly low-soring affair four years back at the same venue, England pulled off a run-chase of 362 with one wicket to spare, thanks to a famous unbeaten century by Ben Stokes.

