New Zealand coach Gary Stead reveals when Trent Boult will join the Blackcaps squad

New Zealand head coach Gary Stead gave an update on Trent Boult and revealed the left-arm pacer is set to join their squad during the first Test against England. Boult took some time off after the suspension of IPL 2021 and returned home to New Zealand to be with his family.

Trent Boult is set to miss the first Test against England starting on June 2. Gary Stead said the left-arm bowler would leave for the UK on June 3.

"Trent's looking to leave New Zealand on the third of June, which is the second day of the Test match at Lord's. So he will come into London and join up with the team somewhere around the time that we're heading up to Birmingham," Gary Stead said as quoted by stuff.co.nz

The squad warm up match originally scheduled for three days this week will now be a two day game and will feature the three IPL players now that they can train with the wider squad. The game will start on Thursday with the Williamson XI taking on the Latham XI #ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/VWSOFU5ZmM — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) May 24, 2021

The second Test is set to begin on June 10, and Boult could be in contention to get back his place in the playing XI. New Zealand will also be keen to give their top players a chance for a dress rehearsal ahead of their big-ticket clash against India in the World Test Championship final on June 18.

"It's been a little bit frustrating"- New Zealand coach Gary Stead on English weather conditions

Back together! In positive news the IPL contingent have joined team training for the first time today. In not so positive news the team are training inside again. #ENGvNZ #WTC21 pic.twitter.com/OPkZUJCFi5 — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) May 24, 2021

The UK is experiencing is one of its wettest months of May, and the Blackcaps haven't been able to train outdoors properly since they arrived in the country due to persistent rain.

Gary Stead said that while it has been frustrating training indoors, he believes his team have put in a good amount of work back home. The coach is confident his team is ready for the upcoming three-Test matches against England and WTC final against India.

"I guess when you come to an English summer you still expect to get outside occasionally. It's been a little bit frustrating, because you come over and guys just want to get a feel for the different conditions here. We've been lucky with the buildup we had in New Zealand. We trained on grass wickets, we had two camps as well. So it's not like we're miles behind or anything like that," Stead added.

New Zealand will be looking to make the most of their two Test matches against England and build momentum before the match against India in the WTC final.