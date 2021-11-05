New Zealand vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2021: Toss result and playing 11s, today's match umpires list and pitch report

New Zealand will take on Namibia in match number 36 of the T20 World Cup 2021 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday. With two wins from three matches, the Kiwis look well placed to make the semi-finals from Group 2.

India and Afghanistan are also in contention. However, only if New Zealand lose to Afghanistan in their last Super 12 clash will the situation become a bit tight for Kane Williamson’s men. In that case, the net run rate scenario could come into the equation.

For now, though, New Zealand will be fully focused on the Namibia challenge. They defeated Scotland in their previous encounter but it was not a convincing triumph.

New Zealand faltered to 52 for 3 before staging a recovery courtesy of Martin Guptill. They were good with the ball for the most part.

However, Michael Leask (42* off 20) gave the New Zealand bowlers a hammering towards the end of the match. The Kiwis would thus be keen to put up a solid show against Namibia.

NZ vs NAM - Today's match playing 11s

NZ playing 11: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (c), Devon Conway (w), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult

NAM playing 11: Stephan Baard, Craig Williams, Gerhard Erasmus (c), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Zane Green (w), Michael van Lingen, Karl Birkenstock, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz

NZ vs NAM - Today's match opening batters list

The Kiwis will open with Martin Guptill and Daryl Mitchell. While Guptill slammed 93 against Scotland, Mitchell had contributed 49 in the win over India.

Stephan Baard and Michael van Lingen opened for Namibia against Pakistan, scoring 29 and 4 respectively.

NZ vs NAM - Today's match pitch report

According to VVS Laxman, it is going to be a low, slow wicket and a bit different as it is an afternoon game.

The spinners are likely to have more influence as the ball is likely to stop and come onto the bat. The former cricketer reckons it won't be easy for the batters.

NZ vs NAM - Today's T20 World Cup match umpires

On-field Umpires: Paul Reiffel, Paul Wilson

Third Umpire: Ahsan Raza

Match Referee: Ranjan Madugalle

New Zealand vs Namibia T20 World Cup toss result for today's match

Namibia have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. The team has been forced to make two changes. Jan Frylinck and Ben Shikongo are being replaced by Karl Birkenstock and Bernard Scholtz.

Speaking after winning the toss, Namibia skipper Gerhard Erasmus said:

"We will bowl first. The pitch looks very good, Tough to defend. Hopefully we will be able to chase down later."

New Zealand are going in with an unchanged squad. Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson described the pitch as a typical Sharjah surface and stated that it would be important to build partnerships early on.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar