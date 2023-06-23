“Next time, when England declare, surely, they will think twice” – Ravichandran Ashwin picks Australia as favorites for second Ashes Test

Ravichandran Ashwin feels that Pat Cummins-led Australia hold a slight edge over Ben Stokes’ England ahead of the second Ashes Test. This comes after the visitors beat England by two wickets in a thriller on Day 5 of the Edgbaston Test to take a 1-0 lead in the Test series.

The off-spinner reckons that England will now think twice after their decision to declare on Day 1 backfired. The 36-year-old believes that Bazball will be tested during the Lord’s Test, which starts on June 28.

For the uninitiated, England declared at 393/8 on Day 1 with Joe Root (118*) and Ollie Robinson (17*) at the crease. Later, they failed to defend 280 on Day 5.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ashwin said:

“Now, England might get a small doubt in their mind, but I don’t think they will change because it’s been only one Test. Next time, when England declare, surely, they will think twice."

He continued:

"In Test cricket, whatever you do upfront will come back to bite you or benefit you. It might have put a bit of doubt to England [camp] and belief in Australia’s dressing room. Australia go in the second Test, definitely being the favorites to win this Ashes.”

“GOD mode” – Ravichandran Ashwin lauds his RR teammate Joe Root after Ashes opener

Ravichandran Ashwin further lauded his Rajasthan Royals (RR) teammate Joe Root for his exploits with the bat in the Ashes opener. Like many, the ace spinner was stunned to witness Root, who plays conventional cricket, tuning into Bazball mode, but blamed his fearless approach for his wicket.

He said:

“Everybody in England played in high tempo. What caught my eye, though, was Joe Root batting in GOD mode. He never looked like getting out. He got out in the name of Bazball going for his shots.”

For the uninitiated, the new World No.1 Test batter Root scored 118* and 46 in the Edgbaston Test.

Ashwin added that England’s Bazball approach was the prime reason behind Nathan Lyon getting more wickets than he deserved in the Ashes opener. He, however, credited the off-spinner for scalping eight wickets.

“In a Bazball contest like this, the role of a spinner becomes very crucial. That’s why a top-quality spinner like Nathan Lyon picked eight wickets."

Ashwin added:

"Had England not played Bazball, maybe Lyon could have ended up with 4-5 wickets at a better economy of 2.5. Because of Bazball, he’s picked eight at 4.5. He bowled really well. In Edgbaston, the ball always spins. Spin with bounce. So, Lyon exploited it beautifully and bowled very well.”

For the uninitiated, Lyon dismissed Harry Brook and Jonny Bairstow twice in the Ashes opener. The 35-year-old requires just five wickets to complete 500 wickets in Test cricket.

