"No.1 ODI ranking lene aaye hai aur leke jayenge"- Top 10 funny memes after India's thumping win vs England in 3rd ODI 2025

Fans online reacted with memes as Team India registered a resounding 142-run victory in the third ODI against England on Wednesday (February 12) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. As a result, they won the three-match ODI series emphatically by a 3-0 margin.

India batted first in the series finale and scored a daunting total of 356 in 50 overs. Opener Shubman Gill (112) continued his good form by notching up his seventh ODI century, setting up a fantastic platform for the hosts. Virat Kohli (52), Shreyas Iyer (78), and KL Rahul (40) also chipped in with substantial contributions. Adil Rashid (4/64) and Mark Wood (2/45) were among the wickets for the English team.

In response, England's top five batters got starts, but none of them converted into big knocks, which dented their chances in the contest. They were eventually bundled out for 214 in 34.2 overs and lost the match by 142 runs.

Fans enjoyed the one-sided third ODI between India and England on Wednesday. They expressed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on X and Instagram. One of the memes read:

"No.1 ODI ranking lene aaye hai aur leke jayenge" (Came to take no.1 spot and will return with it)

Here are few more memes:

"Very very pleasing"- India captain Rohit Sharma after a clinical ODI series vs England 2025

At the post-match presentation, the Indian skipper reflected on the comprehensive series victory, saying:

"Very very pleasing. We knew when we came into the series that there will be some challenges but we came out pretty well facing those challenges. Whatever was thrown at us, we responded pretty well this series. In terms of skill, near-perfect skills throughout the series. That is what a good team or a champion team looks forward to - getting better every team. We want to improve in every aspect of that."

He continued:

"When you start an innings there's no particular target we discuss about. We want to play the shots each guy can play. There is a little bit of freedom we want to have as a squad to go out there and play how we want to play. A year and a half ago the World Cup was the perfect example. We've not played a lot of ODIs in recent times but that's how we looked to play. There will be times where things will not fall into place but that's okay."

India and England will next participate in the ICC Champions Trophy, which will commence on February 19.

