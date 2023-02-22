"No bitterness" - Ashton Agar on returning home despite missing first two Tests on India tour

Australian left-arm spinner Ashton Agar has opened up about returning home from the India tour after being benched for the first two Tests. The 29-year-old underlined that there are no hard feelings, having been through plenty of ups and downs already.

Australian selector Tony Dodemaide confirmed on Wednesday that Agar will return home to be available for the Sheffield Shield and Marsh Cup games for Western Australia.

Although he was available to play in both Tests, the selectors opted for Todd Murphy in the first Test and Matthew Kuhnemann as the third spinner in the second.

Speaking to 10 News, Agar stated that he considers himself to be in a fortunate position and isn't bitter about being left out.

"To be honest, there’s just no bitterness around this stuff anymore. I think that’s quite an old school mentality. Obviously it’s not an ideal situation but you just try and make the best of it. I think, I’m 29 now and I’ve been through plenty of ups and downs in the game. I’m in a fortunate position so there’s nothing that stresses me out too much."

Former Australian captain Mark Taylor made a grim prediction about Agar's future in the Test side. He suggested that if the West Australian wasn't chosen to play in India, he is unlikely to get many chances in the future.

"Going to India, it’s really hard" - Ashton Agar

Ashton Agar. (Image Credits: Getty)

Ashton Agar further claimed that he struggled to be match-ready, given that he hasn't played a lot of red-ball cricket in the last three years and because of the challenge the Indian team presents. He added:

"I’ve played maybe three red ball games in three years. It’s hard to expect that part of my game to be tip-top, perfect shape."

"Going to India, it’s really hard. Individually, it’s really hard and it’s bloody hard as a team, particularly against that team at the moment - they are unbelievable in foreign conditions that we don’t get to face too much."

Australia are 0-2 down in the series, with the third Test starting at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on March 1.

