"No player goes out to lose" - Kevin Pietersen post India's loss against New Zealand

Former English batter-turned-commentator Kevin Pietersen had a message for the disappointed Indian fans post India's loss to New Zealand on Sunday. The Indian team led by Virat Kohli lost its second consecutive game in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 on Sunday, putting its semi-final hopes in jeopardy.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, Kevin Pietersen put out a message in Hindi for the fans of the Indian cricket team. Pietersen, who enjoys a massive fanbase in India, stated that the sport will have a winner and a loser, and that nobody goes out to lose.

"It is the greatest honor to represent your country" - Kevin Pietersen

Kevin Pietersen requested fans of the Indian cricket team to support the players during a tough campaign, and that they need it at all times. Pietersen stated that the greatest honor any player of the sport has is to represent the country.

"There is a winner and a loser in the sport," Pieteresen tweeted in Hindi. "No player goes out to lose. It is the greatest honor to represent your country. Please realize that the people in the game are not robots and they need support at all times."

Kevin Pietersen🦏 @KP24 खेल में एक विजेता और एक हारने वाला होता है। कोई भी खिलाड़ी हारने के लिए बाहर नहीं जाता है। अपने देश का प्रतिनिधित्व करना सबसे बड़ा सम्मान है। कृपया महसूस करें कि खेल के लोग रोबोट नहीं हैं और उन्हें हर समय समर्थन की आवश्यकता है। खेल में एक विजेता और एक हारने वाला होता है। कोई भी खिलाड़ी हारने के लिए बाहर नहीं जाता है। अपने देश का प्रतिनिधित्व करना सबसे बड़ा सम्मान है। कृपया महसूस करें कि खेल के लोग रोबोट नहीं हैं और उन्हें हर समय समर्थन की आवश्यकता है।

India's semi-final hopes hanging by a thread

The Indian team has lost both its games thus far in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2021. After being humbled by 10 wickets by Pakistan in Dubai, the Virat Kohli-led team went down by eight wickets to New Zealand at the same venue last evening.

India were asked to bat first by Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson and what resulted was a lackluster batting effort that saw the Indians muster 110/7 in their 20 overs. Ravindra Jadeja top-scored for the side with an unbeaten 19-ball 26. New Zealand then chased down the total without breaking a sweat, as they won with 33 deliveries to spare.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

India next play Afghanistan at the Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday (November 3). They will, however, need a lot of results to go their way now, if they are to stand a chance at qualifying for the knockouts of the tournament.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee