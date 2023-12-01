"Normal for him to be tired and unfold that final chapter in a way" - AB de Villiers on Virat Kohli missing the white-ball leg of South Africa tour

South African legend AB de Villiers feels it is natural for Virat Kohli to feel fatigued after a grueling 2023 ODI World Cup, where he helped Team India reach the final.

Kohli became the first batter to breach the 700-run mark in a single ODI World Cup edition, leapfrogging Sachin Tendulkar's 673 in the 2003 World Cup. He finished as the tournament's leading scorer with 765 runs this year at an average of over 95.

Following the heartbreaking defeat to Australia in the final, the 35-year-old requested a break from the white-ball leg of the upcoming South African tour. Kohli is only part of the Indian Test squad against South Africa, as announced yesterday.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Kohli's longtime RCB teammate and friend AB de Villiers weighed in on the star Indian batter's future.

"I hope he continues to play ODIs and Tests," AB de Villiers said. "I'm sure he has got a plan in place. It's very reasonable and normal for him to be tired, to feel like it's time for him to unfold that final chapter in a way. I don't exactly know how long he will play for but I would like it to be for as long as possible."

"He's been incredible to watch and we all want to see a little bit more of him," he continued. "The South Africa series is important to him, and he might play a few, rest and sit out a few and find a way to manage himself leading up to the end of his career."

AB de Villiers continued to heap praise on Kohli by saying:

"At a very early stage, Virat found a way to master his own game, understand what works for him and he has taken that into the highest-pressure moments. It's a privilege to have shared the dressing room with him, partnerships with him and some incredible moments with him. He's a fantastic player and long may that continue. Hopefully, that career has got a few more years in it."

Expand Tweet

Team India have never won a Test series in South Africa. Virat Kohli, who averages an impressive 51.35 in seven Tests there, will look to help the side break their drought.

The tour of South Africa starts on December 10, with three T20Is and ODIs followed by the two Tests.

"The guy that resembles my batting the most is Dewald Brevis" - AB de Villiers

Dewald Brevis has played only a handful of games for South Africa.

AB de Villiers picked upcoming South African batter Dewald Brevis as someone who resembles him the most among current players.

At just 20, Brevis showcased his skill with impressive performances in the IPL, CPL, MLC, and SA20 competitions. He also garnered praise for his sensational showing in the U19 World Cup last year, scoring 506 runs at an average of 84.33 and a strike rate above 90.

When asked to choose a player that resembles him the most, De Villiers said:

"The guy that resembles my batting the most is Dewald Brevis. We worked together, we went to the same school and I think he has had a look at my technique and sort of used that in his career, similar to how I used Jacques Kallis' technique."

Brevis smashed a brilliant 162 off 57 deliveries for the Titans during the SA T20 last year. He was part of the title-winning Mumbai New York in the inaugural MLC tournament earlier this year.

The free-flowing batter has played only two T20Is for South Africa and scored just five runs.