"Not the memories that I wanted" - David Warner after being ruled out of remaining two Tests of Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Australian opener David Warner recently expressed his disappointment after being ruled out of the remaining two Tests of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India.

Warner suffered a concussion after being hit by Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj during the second Test in Delhi. The left-handed batter had to return to Australia after X-rays confirmed that he also sustained an elbow fracture.

Warner took to social media to react to his injury on Friday, February 24. He mentioned that he was dejected to leave the tour midway. The 36-year-old also thanked fans for turning out in big numbers for the first two fixtures of the series.

While the visitors suffered back-to-back losses to India, the swashbuckling batter seemed hopeful that the Aussies will stage a turnaround in the remaining matches. He wrote on Instagram:

"Sad to leave the tour injured and Not the memories that I wanted. Thanks to all the fans that turned up to all our games that we have played so far. Delhi did not go our way but two more games to go for the team and hopefully we can rebound quickly."

Notably, David Warner has come under scrutiny for his poor form with the bat in the Test series. The southpaw mustered just 26 runs from three innings, finishing with an underwhelming average of 8.66.

Warner's performances summed up Australia's campaign in the series as they squandered their chances of clinching the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. India, with their victories in the first two Tests, have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead and retained the trophy for the fourth straight time.

"I've got the next 12 months" - David Warner confident of retaining his place in Australia's Test team

Despite the underwhelming performances in India, David Warner is optimistic about retaining his place in the Australian Test team.

Speaking to reporters at Sydney airport, the batter stated that he wants to score runs at the top of the order and contribute to the success of the Australian side in red-ball cricket. He also pointed out that he has made it clear that he is willing to play Test cricket for another year.

"I've always said I'm playing to 2024; if the selectors feel that I'm not worthy of my spot, then so be it, and I can push on to the white-ball stuff," he said. "I've got the next 12 months, a lot of cricket's ahead for the team and if I can keep scoring runs and putting my best foot forward for the team and I can help my spot, it'd be great for the team."

Australia are scheduled to take on England in the Ashes 2023 in June and July. It remains to be seen if David Warner manages to retain his place in the side for the crucial series.

