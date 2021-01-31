Not possible to play best team in every game: Jos Buttler backs ECB’s rotation policy

England wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler has backed England and Wales Cricket Board's (ECB)'s rotation policy, and claimed that the best players won’t feature in every series until the COVID-19 pandemic and bio-bubbles are around.

The England cricket team has come under criticism from former cricketers for resting key players like Jonny Bairstow, Mark Wood and Sam Curran for the first two Tests against India. Jos Buttler himself will be heading back home after the first Test.

In a virtual press conference, Jos Buttler stressed on the importance of mental well-being of players in these tough times. He admitted:

"You want your strongest team out every time, but unfortunately, that doesn't seem possible at the moment. At times, it's frustrating, but it's not possible with the amount of time that one spends in a bio bubble. You can't expect people to keep doing that.”

Sharing his views on being in the bio-bubble and playing cricket in COVID times, Jos Buttler added:

"It's certainly a challenge but people around the world are going through tough situations. The pandemic has had people whose world has been turned upside down and we are very fortunate to play cricket and do our job that we love.”

"Having said that you do find it challenging having to stay away from your families, being in quarantine and locked up in hotels. ECB has been forward thinking in rotating players for this series.”

England had rested big names like Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes for the Test series in Sri Lanka, which the visitors clinched 2-0.

Brilliant series win and another masterclass from @root66! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/FKya9KGObn — Jos Buttler (@josbuttler) January 26, 2021

T20Is against India perfect preparation for T20 World Cup: Jos Buttler

The 30-year-old keeper-batsman also agreed that the five T20Is England would play against India will be a good preparation for the T20 World Cup, which will be held in India towards the end of the year.

Jos Buttler said in this regard:

"T20 side, we haven't had that time to play together as a group and familiarity with roles, so to play against a brilliant side like India gives us the perfect preparation for that tournament (T20 World Cup)."

The dashing batsman also admitted that playing the IPL will personally help him deal with someone like Jasprit Bumrah, who has a unique bowling action. Jos Buttler explained:

"I think the thing what IPL does give you is familiarity of the wickets, and the guy having played against majority of the guys, sort of understanding of their action and how they try and bowl."

"If you haven't faced guys before and somebody like a (Jasprit) Bumrah, who has a bit of unique action it can be bit of problem. It takes some (time) getting used to it.”

Real character from the boys and a fantastic series win! Thank you for all your support back home 🦌🏆 pic.twitter.com/DpgRMX0ULj — Joe Root (@root66) January 25, 2021

Jos Buttler has played three Tests in India and has 154 runs to his name at an average of 38.50 and a best score of 76. He will be keen to make a mark in the only Test he features in.