"Not seen a better leg-spinner or a leg-spinner with a bigger heart"- Harbhajan Singh surprised at Yuzvendra Chahal's white-ball exclusion

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh expressed surprise at Yuzvendra Chahal's exclusion from the white-ball sides and dismissed the notion that his international career is over.

Chahal was not part of the Indian side for the 2023 ODI World Cup and hasn't represented the Men in Blue in the 50-over format since January last year. The 33-year-old has also not featured in India's T20 side since the West Indian tour in August last year.

In an interview with the Times of India, Harbhajan heaped praise on Yuzvendra Chahal by saying:

"Why we are saying or thinking that it is the end of the road for Chahal? In fact, till now, I have not seen a better leg-spinner or a leg-spinner with a bigger heart than him. I am talking worldwide, not just in India. Ye gutthi hai jo sulajhne ka naam nahi le rhi (why he is not a part of the team is still a mystery)."

Yuzvendra Chahal didn't enjoy much success in T20Is last year, picking up only nine wickets in as many games at an economy of over 8.70. He also picked up only three wickets at an economy of over 5.80 in his two ODI outings last year, resulting in his exclusion from the Indian side.

"It would be great if Kuldeep and Chahal play together" - Harbhajan Singh

The spin duo were integral to India's white-ball success from mid-2017 to 2019.

Harbhajan Singh wished the Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal duo, famously called 'Kulcha', could play together for Team India again.

While Chahal has gone off the radar, Kuldeep has been in incredible bowling form across formats since the beginning of last year. The 29-year-old has picked up 83 wickets in 44 games at an average of under 20 with three five-wicket hauls since the beginning of 2023.

"It would be great if Kuldeep and Chahal play together. Both are experienced players. The pair has done wonders for India. Kuldeep has been very good. He has been taking wickets in every match. He has got the confidence he needs. Now he feels he is where he wanted to be," said Harbhajan.

Kuldeep returned to the Indian Test side in the recent England series and picked up 19 wickets in four games, helping the hosts win by a 4-1 margin.

While the left-arm leg-spinner bowler has established himself as India's first-choice wrist spinner, Ravi Bishnoi has replaced Chahal as the second option in the shortest format ahead of the T20 World Cup in June.