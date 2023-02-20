"Not surprised by what I’m seeing because we didn’t have a tour game" - Michael Clarke on Australia's struggles in India

Former Australian captain Michael Clarke has weighed in on the criticism after the national team's six-wicket defeat to India in the second Test in Delhi. Clarke stated that he's not surprised to see the results, given Australia didn't play a practice match.

The Aussies slumped to a six-wicket loss on the third day of the second Test as they lost nine wickets in the first session with a lead of just 114. India chased the target down with six wickets to spare and for the second time in the series, the game finished before even three full days of action.

The tourists notably refused to play a practice match as they felt the conditions in those don't resemble anywhere near the actual match conditions.

Speaking on Big Sports Breakfast, Michael Clarke felt the team needed to play at least one warm-up game to get used to the conditions. The World Cup-winning captain also reflected on Australia's use of the sweep shot, stating that the conditions in Delhi were never conducive at the start of a player's innings.

Clarke said:

"I’m not surprised by what I’m seeing because we didn’t have a tour game. Major, major, major mistake. There should have been at least one game over there to get used to the conditions.

"Selection for the first Test, major, major mistake. Second Test, blokes sweeping, we saw enough of that the first Test match."

He added:

"They’re not the right conditions to sweep when you start your innings. And they’re never going to be the right conditions to reverse sweep against the spin at the start of your innings."

Clarke further conceded that Australia's only approach should have been hitting with the spin and that players should have known it better than anyone:

"It doesn’t matter how many support staff there are around, you’re playing for Australia. Surely as a batsman playing at the highest level, you calculate that risk versus reward. Against spin bowling on a pitch like that, you would say my ‘swim between the flags’ is play straight, hit with spin."

Australia started Day 3 at 61/1, ahead by 62 runs, but could add only 52 more runs to their overnight score. They also lost their final eight wickets for a mere 28 runs.

Although the tourists picked up four wickets during India's run-chase, the match was long gone.

"The game was there for us to win if we make 200" - Michael Clarke

Steve Smith and many of his teammates fell to a sweep shot. (Credits: Getty)

Michael Clarke also questioned Australia's methods and thought they should have seen how India batted on the track and tried to replicate it to build a healthy lead. He said:

"It’s like we’re not watching India bat. Why would you not look at that example and go, ‘OK, these guys know the conditions so well, and this is how they’re playing.’ Why would we try and do something different when they have been so good?

"The game was there for us to win if we make 200 and we were 1-60."

The third Test between India and Australia begins on March 1 in Indore.

