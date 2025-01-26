"Number bhi 72, score bhi 72" - Teammate teases Tilak Varma after his batting heroics in IND vs ENG 2025 2nd T20I [Watch]  

Team India captain Suryakumar Yadav playfully teased Tilak Varma after the latter's brilliant knock lifted the Men in Blue to victory in the second T20I against England in Chennai on Saturday, January 26. Suryakumar pointed out that Varma's score in the match replicated his jersey number.

India beat England by two wickets in the second T20I played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk in Chennai. Sent into bat, England were held to 165-9 in their 20 overs. In the chase, though, the Men in Blue crumbled to 126-7 inside 15 overs. Varma, however, hammered an unbeaten 72 off 55 balls to take the hosts home with four balls to spare. The batter's jersey number is also 72.

In a post-match video shared on bcci.tv, Suryakumar is heard telling Varma in a playful manner:

"Number bhi 72, score bhi 72." (Number also 72, score also 72.)

The Indian captain was dismissed for 12 off seven balls, bowled by England pacer Brydon Carse. However, Varma struck four fours and five sixes and stitched crucial lower-order stands with Arshdeep Singh (6) and Ravi Bishnoi (9*) to take India home in a tight finish. Fittingly, the southpaw hit the winning runs by smacking Jamie Overton for a boundary in the last over of the match.

"Ultimately he was the difference" - Brydon Carse on Tilak Varma's heroics

Speaking at the post-match press conference, England all-rounder Carse opined that the visitors had put up a decent score on the board in Chennai. He, however, credited Varma for playing a mature innings under pressure and ensuring victory for the Men in Blue. Carse said:

"I felt like we got a decent score on the board towards the end. We kept on taking wickets throughout the game. But, you know, credit goes to Tilak and I think he played a very mature, smart innings and ultimately he was the difference."

On a personal level, Carse had a good all-round game. He hammered 31 off 17 balls, with the aid of one four and three sixes. The batter was looking good for a lot more when he was run-out following a horrible mix-up with Jofra Archer.

Carse also contributed with the ball, picking up 3-29 in his four overs. Apart from dismissing Indian captain Suryakumar, he also got the scalps of Dhruv Jurel (4) and Washington Sundar (26 off 19).

