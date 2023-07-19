Old Trafford weather forecast today: What are the chances of rain on Day 1 of the 4th ENG vs AUS 2023 Test?

The fourth Test between England and Australia will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester, starting on Wednesday, July 19. The Aussies currently lead the five-match series by a 2-1 margin.

Trailing 0-2 down ahead of the third Test in Leeds, the hosts came out all guns blazing to reduce the deficit. A counter-attacking 75-run knock from Harry Brook and contributions from Chris Woakes (32*) and Mark Wood (16*) helped England gun down the 251-run target to win by three wickets.

With the series on the line, Ben Stokes and Co. will look to extend their winning momentum. However, they had to make one forced change to their winning combination from the last game. Ollie Robinson, who suffered back spasms during the third Test, will miss out, with veteran pacer James Anderson replacing him.

Anderson will look to make a mark after underwhelming outings in the first two Tests, where he managed to pick up only three wickets. He was left out of the playing XI for the Leeds Test and the Lancashire-born cricketer will be desperate to justify his selection.

Australia, on the other hand, will be desperate to bounce back and win the series to retain the Ashes. Skipper Pat Cummins confirmed that there will be two changes in their playing XI as the Aussies will be sporting an all-seam attack. Josh Hazlewood and Cameron Green will slot in the side in place of Scott Boland and off-spinner Todd Murphy.

Veteran opener David Warner, who has been under the scanner for below-par returns in the last Tests, has retained his place in the playing XI for the Old Trafford Test.

Manchester weather forecast - Old Trafford weather report on Day 1 - Few spells of showers predicted

The first three Test has witnessed rain play a significant part. It is likely to remain the same at Old Trafford when England and Australia square off in the fourth Test.

There is a chance of rain playing a spoilsport in the morning and early afternoon session. According to BBC Weather, there is a 19 percent chance of precipitation with a cool breeze blowing throughout the ground.

The temperature will hover between 17 and 19 degrees Celsius. However, the real feel will be a degree higher than the original temperature.