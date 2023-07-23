Old Trafford weather forecast today: What are the chances of rain on Day 5 of the 4th ENG vs AUS 2023 Test?

The fourth day of the penultimate Ashes Test between England and Australia at Old Trafford witnessed rain playing a spoilsport. While at one point it looked like the entire day would be lost, a period of dry weather allowed 30 overs of play on Day 4.

Marnus Labuschagne continued to frustrate the English bowlers, registering his second overseas Test hundred. He also stitched together a 103-run partnership with Mitchell Marsh to close in on England's first-innings lead.

With light fading, the umpires ordered Ben Stokes to use only spinners, and Joe Root's introduction reaped dividends. The former English skipper dismissed Labuschagne for 111 and almost had Marsh at forward short leg.

Rain once again arrived during tea break and no further play was possible. At stumps on Day 4, Australia are placed at 214/5, still 61 short of England's first-innings lead. Marsh is unbeaten on 31, while Cameron Green is batting on 3.

The hosts will have to work hard on Day 5 to level the series and keep their hope alive of clinching the Ashes series.

"We know how good a player he (Labuschagne) is. It's a big, big player out of the way on a decent pitch,” England's batting coach Marcus Trescothick told reporters at the end of Day 5.

"So we've still got a decent amount of work to do, it's not going to be a case of turning up and the ball is going to swing around with a new ball all over the place and nip about, and we'll roll them over in 10 overs," he added. "I think we're going to need a bit more time and a bit more graft than that, but there's one less person that we have to knock over, which is important."

Manchester weather forecast: Old Trafford weather report on Day 5 - Rain predicted

Much like Day 4, the fifth day is expected to witness a lot of showers at Old Trafford. According to BBC Weather, there is a 90 percent chance of precipitation throughout the day with chances of thunderstorms.

The temperature will hover between 16 and 17 degrees Celsius and it will be extremely chilly throughout the day.

Home fans will hope that the rain gods stay away from the ground as Stokes and Co. look to level the series at Old Trafford.