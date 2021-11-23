"Oman came out as the best package" - event commissioner Ravi Shastri announces inaugural Legends League Cricket

Oman is set to host the inaugural season of Legends League Cricket (LLC) at the Al Amerat Cricket Stadium in January 2022. LLC will be a professional league where the legends of the game will play competitive T20 cricket.

Ravi Shastri, the newly-appointed commissioner of the event, has said the league will provide an opportunity to promote cricket in new destinations. The former India head coach opined that Oman had come out as the "best package" to begin the LLC's journey.

"We see our League as an opportunity to promote cricket in new destinations. Amongst all options, Oman came out as the best package. It would be a great start to a new journey," Shastri said.

The league will feature leading ex-cricketers who have retired in recent times. All top names are under consideration from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Australia and England, amongst other cricket nations.

"It's an honour for Oman Cricket to host the legends of the game" - Pankaj Khimji, chairman of Oman Cricket

Al Amerat Stadium in Oman was also co-host of the recently-concluded T20 World Cup 2021 alongside Sharjah, Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

"It is an honor for Oman Cricket to host the legends of the game. This is going to be very big for Oman cricket. Such a gathering of star cricketers is unprecedented in Oman and I am sure this will just be the beginning, opening up a completely new opportunity for Oman cricket. We at Oman Cricket would extend the best hospitality to the legends while they entertain the fans with cricket," said Pankaj Khimji, chairman of Oman Cricket.

An Indian team, an Asian team and a Rest of the World team will feature in the inaugural season that will see six league stage matches before the final.

