"Once Zaheer Khan retired, India haven't found a proper left-arm seamer" - Ravichandran Ashwin

Veteran Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin believes that a lack of a quality left-arm fast bowler is hurting the Men in Blue. He reckons that the spot has remained vacant since Zaheer Khan's retirement.

He acknowledged that the Indian batters have struggled against left-arm pacers, especially against balls that nip back into the right-handers. Ashwin, however, emphasized that not just Rohit Sharma and Co., but all teams have the same issue.

The seasoned campaigner pointed out that it is difficult to tackle left-arm pacers because of the angles they create. He opined that the likes of Virat Kohli face right-arm bowlers in the nets, but facing left-armers is an altogether different thing.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ashwin explained:

"Once Zaheer Khan retired, India haven't found a proper left-arm seamer. There is no use of saying that we have a problem in facing a left-arm seamer because he brings different dynamics of the game into play. In the 2019 World Cup semi-final, Trent Boult swung the ball and took the wicket of Virat Kohli.

"Facing that angle is completely different. In the nets, Virat Kohli will be facing Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav. All of them are fantastic bowlers. When a left-arm seamer bowls from over the stumps, he is suddenly bringing the stumps into play. How many right-arm seamers are bowling inswing at the moment? Since we don't have a left-arm seamer, we are unable to put the opponent under pressure.

"Many people are talking about how Indian batters are struggling against the left-arm angle, and blah blah blah. See, a left-arm angle itself is a massive advantage to the opponents. Almost all selection process will be eyeing specifically a left-arm fast bowler. All the IPL teams will give premium value to a left-arm fast bowler because a left-arm seamer creates problems for almost all cricketers."

The Indian batters have been under the scanner for their repeated failures against left-arm pacers. Australian speedster Mitchell Starc ran through the side's top order in the second ODI of the ongoing series, picking up his ninth five-wicket haul as the visitors bundled out India for just 117 runs.

"Mitchell Starc has even gone past Brett Lee's stature in ODI cricket" - Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin revered high praise for Mitchell Starc, pointing out that the bowler has contributed significantly to the success of the Australian team for several years, especially in ODIs.

He suggested that the 33-year-old deserved to be counted in the category of all-time greats. Starc has even gone past legendary fast bowler Brett Lee's stature in the 50-over format, according to Ashwin.

"Shaun Tait is saying that Mitchell Starc is on his way to becoming an all-time great. But if you ask me, he has already gone past that stage. Australia have had their share of all-time greats like Glenn McGrath. But when it comes to ODIs, Starc is on par with Brett Lee. I feel Starc has even gone past Brett Lee's stature in ODI cricket."

Australia claimed a thumping 10-wicket victory over India in the second ODI to level the three-match series 1-1. The final fixture will take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday, March 22.

