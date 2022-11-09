"One bad game can’t truly define who you are" - Rohit Sharma on India's defeat to South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2022

Team India captain Rohit Sharma believes his team did well in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup, despite their disappointing loss to South Africa.

The Men in Blue lost to the Proteas by five wickets in their third Group 2 match on October 30. Rohit believes it was just an off-day for him and his men and feels that it doesn't justify how well they have played in the tournament. India notably won both matches either side of their loss to South Africa to top their group.

The 35-year-old also stated that the tournament has been very closely contested so far, which makes his team's achievements commendable. He referred to how two big teams in Australia and South Africa have already been knocked out to elaborate his point.

Speaking to reporters ahead of their T20 World Cup semifinal clash against England, here's what Rohit Sharma had to say about India's campaign so far:

“We can take pride in ourselves from where we have come. Two good teams have knocked out. We have to do well. One bad game can’t truly define who you are.”

Rohit Sharma Fanclub India @Imro_fanclub Captain Rohit Sharma said (In PC)," Knock-outs and it's performances are important, but it will not define ur career, you play and put in a lot of effort in a year, yet knock-outs are very important". Captain Rohit Sharma said (In PC)," Knock-outs and it's performances are important, but it will not define ur career, you play and put in a lot of effort in a year, yet knock-outs are very important". https://t.co/BAF7imuOUw

Rohit Sharma on the big match against England

Team India's debacle in last year's T20 World Cup led to a change at the helm.

Rohit Sharma was appointed as the new captain, while Rahul Dravid became the new head coach. A new process has been in place since the duo's arrival, with India playing a more attacking brand of cricket and quite a few players getting opportunities.

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Team India's journey in Super 12s in this T20 World Cup and now team India is ready for big semifinal. Team India's journey in Super 12s in this T20 World Cup and now team India is ready for big semifinal. https://t.co/trUTnxAWMP

However, it will all come down to how India perform in the semifinals and also in the final of the T20 World Cup if they make it through. Rohit Sharma understands that they need to be on top of their game in the last-four clash against England. On this, he stated:

“It’s an opportunity for us to come and do that. It’s a long process and we want to stick to it. We have to play good cricket to play that game. It’s a long way from it. It’s a contest between bat and ball and that’s what we have been doing so far.”

India will take on England in the second semifinal in Adelaide on Thursday (November 10).

Will Rohit Sharma finally get a big score at this year's T20 World Cup against England on Thursday? Let us know in the comments.

