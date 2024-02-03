"One man show" - Fans react as Yashasvi Jaiswal smashes 209 off 290 balls in IND vs ENG 2nd Test

Yashasvi Jaiswal starred with the bat for India against England in the ongoing second Test in Vizag. The left-handed batter smashed 209 runs off 290 balls, in an innings laced with seven sixes and 19 boundaries.

The 22-year-old became the third-youngest Indian player to score a double century after Vinod Kambli and Sunil Gavaskar. He’s also the fourth Indian left-handed batter to achieve the landmark after Kambli, Sourav Ganguly and Gautam Gambhir.

Jaiswal kept scoring as wickets continued to tumble on the other end to ensure a decent first-innings total for the hosts. He was eventually dismissed by James Anderson, caught out by Jonny Bairstow, at extra cover boundary.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) lauded Yashasvi Jaiswal for his maiden double Test ton against England. One user wrote:

"One man show."

Jaiswal recently scored 80 and 15 runs in the first Test against England in Hyderabad. The opening batter had earlier smashed 171 on his Test debut in the West Indies last year. He has now amassed 620 runs in 10 innings, including two tons and as many half-centuries.

Yashasvi Jaiswal guides India to 396 in the first innings against England in the 2nd Test

A one-man show from Yashasvi Jaiswal helped India put up 396 in their first innings against England in Vizag on Saturday.

Shubman Gill and Rajat Patidar chipped in with scores of 34 (46) and 32 (72), respectively. Meanwhile, Axar Patel, Shreyas Iyer, and Ravichandran Ashwin also contributed 27 (51), 27 (59) and 20 (37), respectively.

For England, James Anderson, Rehan Ahmed and debutant Shoaib Bashir bagged three wickets apiece. Tom Hartley also scalped one wicket.

The Ben Stokes-led side are currently leading the five-match Test series 1-0, courtesy of their 28-run win in the opening Test in Hyderabad. Ollie Pope (196) and Tom Hartley (7-fer) starred with the bat and ball in the opener.

Follow the IND vs ENG 2nd Test live score and updates here.

