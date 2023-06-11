"Only positive in the Test match" - Fans react as Ajinkya Rahane departs for 46 in second innings of WTC 2023 final

Ajinkya Rahane departed for 46 runs in the second innings for Team India in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia on Day 5, Sunday (June 11).

The right-handed batter was caught by wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey off Mitchell Starc at the stroke of lunch. The 35-year-old stitched an 86-partnership with Virat Kohli to give some hope to India fans back home but departed soon after Kohli’s dismissal, ending India’s hope of winning the WTC final.

Rahane, who top-scored for Team India with 89 in the first innings, departed for 46, including six boundaries.

Fans on Twitter labeled Rahane as the only positive for Team India in the ultimate Test. One tweeted:

"Rahane was the only positive in the Test match (for Team India)."

Harman Rai (Offline) @HarmanR47154159 Rahane was the only positive in the test match Rahane was the only positive in the test match

Here are some of the other best Twitter reactions:

Harshi💕 @___Harshi__ Rahane bhi gaya aur match bhi. Rahane bhi gaya aur match bhi.

Pranav Nair @leg_gully There's the final nail in the coffin, Rahane goes. Looked solid! There's the final nail in the coffin, Rahane goes. Looked solid!

Cricket Tamizhan @CricketTamizhan Well played Rahane. Stood tall in both innings and largely looked unflustered #WTC23Final Well played Rahane. Stood tall in both innings and largely looked unflustered #WTC23Final

BPK 0+ @bharadwaj038 Now Rahane threw it away just when the partnership settling down. Game over !!! Now Rahane threw it away just when the partnership settling down. Game over !!!

V @RCBianForever Rohit out. Rahane captain. Yashasvi to open with Rahul, Gill at 3 for next wtc cycle. Rohit out. Rahane captain. Yashasvi to open with Rahul, Gill at 3 for next wtc cycle.

Abhishek @Abhishekshake I will not mind at all if Rohit Kohli Pujara and Rahane never play another test match for us I will not mind at all if Rohit Kohli Pujara and Rahane never play another test match for us

Rishabh @Pun_Intended___ Johns. @CricCrazyJohns 88 in 1st innings.

46 in 2nd innings.



One of the remarkable comeback stories in Indian cricket, playing a Test after 512 days, in the big final when most have failed, Rahane fought well for India. 88 in 1st innings.46 in 2nd innings.One of the remarkable comeback stories in Indian cricket, playing a Test after 512 days, in the big final when most have failed, Rahane fought well for India. https://t.co/VCGjZRq6TQ After this Tweet it felt like we won the WTC & Rahane is the MOM twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns… After this Tweet it felt like we won the WTC & Rahane is the MOM twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns…

aashu @aashu291298 @CricCrazyJohns Lolit should retired and give captaincy to rahane @CricCrazyJohns Lolit should retired and give captaincy to rahane

Vardan Agarwal🇮🇳🇮🇳 @Vardana23483151

Well played Rahane Injured lion is always more dangerousWell played Rahane Injured lion is always more dangerousWell played Rahane 👏

SOSKANDLAPAVANREDDY @Pavanre66501491 Well done, Ajinkya Rahane!



- 89 (129) in the first innings.

- 46 (108) in the 2nd innings.



- He gave his best in the WTC Final for India, a great comeback by Rahane. He tried really well for India. Well done, Ajinkya Rahane!- 89 (129) in the first innings.- 46 (108) in the 2nd innings.- He gave his best in the WTC Final for India, a great comeback by Rahane. He tried really well for India. https://t.co/lI8eKaiDpf

Ajinkya Rahane and Virat Kohli’s wickets end India’s hope of winning an ICC trophy after 10 years

Ajinkya Rahane and Virat Kohli’s crucial wickets ended Team India’s hope of winning an ICC trophy after 10 years. Scott Boland first dismissed Kohli following a magnificent catch from Steve Smith to end their 86-run partnership for the fourth wicket. Later, Rahane played into the hands of Carey as Starc put a final nail in India’s coffin.

At the time of writing, India were 224/9 after 61 overs with Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj at the crease.

Earlier on Day 4, the top order comprising India captain Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, and Cheteshwar Pujara got starts but failed to convert them into good starts. This came after Australia set a 444-run target for Team India in the fourth innings.

The Aussies declared their second innings at 170/8, courtesy of Alex Carey’s unbeaten 66. Ravindra Jadeja starred with the ball with figures of 3/58.

Batting first, Australia scored 469, courtesy of tons from Travis Head and Steve Smith. For India, Mohammed Siraj bagged four wickets. In response, Team India scored 296 thanks to Ajinkya Rahane’s 89. Australian captain Pat Cummins starred with the ball with figures of 3/83.

