"Only Rohit Sharma can explain why that shot?" - Deep Dasgupta disappointed with the opener's poor shot selection

Former India wicket-keeper Deep Dasgupta was baffled by the way star opener Rohit Sharma threw his wicket away yet again on day two of the fourth Test in Brisbane.

Rohit Sharma had a fantastic start to life as a Test opener in 2019, scoring 556 runs in five Tests at an unreal average of 92.66. However, these runs came at home and he was itching to prove himself in overseas conditions.

Despite the intention, this was the third time in this series that Rohit Sharma has gifted his wicket, having been off to yet another promising start.

Speaking in a video on the YouTube channel 'Sports Today', Deep Dasgupta expressed his disappointment over Rohit Sharma's needless dismissal.

"Only Rohit Sharma can explain why that shot? He has the temperament because he has scored big in India. Maybe in overseas conditions, he hasn't scored big. This is frustrating," Deep Dasgupta said.

Deep Dasgupta believes Rohit Sharma is not doing justice to his talent in red-ball cricket. This was a similar problem that the 33-year-old faced in his early playing days.

"This is again Rohit way back in 2010-11 where you could see the talent, you could see the potential. It would frustrate you because that potential talent could not be converted," he further added.

Deep Dasgupta credits Nathan Lyon for trapping a well-set Rohit Sharma

Nathan Lyon celebrates with his teammates after dismissing Rohit Sharma

Advertisement

Rohit Sharma hit six boundaries in his innings of 44. Following Shubman Gill's early dismissal, the 33-year-old ensured that he put pressure on the Aussie quicks.

Playing some exquisite shots, Rohit Sharma was able to keep the scoreboard ticking. When the pacers were proving to be ineffective, Australian skipper Tim Paine turned to off-spinner Nathan Lyon to provide the hosts with a breakthrough.

The 33-year-old scored a boundary off Lyon's bowling, but went for one shot too many in the same over. He tried to play a lofted shot between long-on and deep square leg, but couldn't time it and was caught by Mitchell Starc.

"Those 44 runs he (Rohit Sharma) scored, he looked like a million dollars. He looked so comfortable absolutely no problem. He just looked so compact and then that shot but credit to Nathan Lyon," Deep Dasgupta said.

Advertisement

Nathan Lyon's 397th Test wicket seemed to come out of nowhere and the Aussies were pumped! #OhWhatAFeeling #AUSvIND | @Toyota_Aus pic.twitter.com/rIhl4ZjbTu — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 16, 2021

Although there is no doubt that Rohit gifted his wicket to the Aussies, Deep Dasgupta lauded Lyon for luring him into playing a false shot using drift on the ball. He said in this regard:

"I think he (Lyon) is one of those bowlers who can get the ball to drift. I am sure he was looking at that ball to be a little outside off stump but drifted into his pads. Rohit must be gutted."

Team India ended a rain-hit day two on 62-2, with experienced batsmen Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane at the crease.

The pitch looks good for batting and Rohit will surely be kicking himself for throwing away a golden opportunity to score a big hundred.

The visitors will need to bat well to try and go past Australia's first innings score of 369. Should India manage to do so, it is bound to put tremendous pressure on the hosts as they have to win the Gabba Test to regain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.