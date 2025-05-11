"Only Viv Richards played the pull shot as well" - Indian legend's massive praise for Rohit Sharma after latter's Test retirement

Former Indian opener Sunil Gavaskar hailed Rohit Sharma as the best puller of the cricket ball after the latter recently announced his Test retirement. Rohit retired from Test cricket on May 7, announcing the same through his Instagram handle.

Ad

The 38-year-old debuted in the red-ball format in 2013 and played 67 games for India. Rohit finished with 4,301 Test runs at an average of 40.57, including 12 centuries and 18 half-centuries.

Paying tribute to Rohit in his column for Mid-day, Gavaskar wrote:

"I promise you that in the cricket that I have been blessed to watch, only Viv Richards played the pull shot as well as Sharma did. Viv mainly played it down from square leg to wide mid-on by meeting the ball on the bounce, while Sharma got under the bounce and then hammered from midwicket to deep fine-leg for sixes."

Ad

Trending

He added:

"It was destructive and demoralising for a fast bowler to find his fastest delivery disappearing among the crowds. Both Richards and Sharma had other shots too, but it was the pull that took one’s breath away."

Despite the obvious talent, Rohit struggled with consistency occasionally in his test career. He endured a torrid finish to his red-ball career, averaging only 10.93 in his final eight games.

Ad

"He had so much time to play the quicks" - Sunil Gavaskar

Expand Tweet

Ad

Sunil Gavaskar praised Rohit Sharma for his ability to play fast bowling with ease throughout his career. The champion batter retired from T20Is after leading India to the World Cup title last year. Thus, Rohit will be seen playing only the ODI format for India in the future.

"He had so much time to play the quicks that I remember saying during the famous Gabba Test of 2021 that after the ball was delivered he could take off his helmet, comb his hair, wear the helmet back and still have the time to swat the ball away into the crowd. The Australian quick attack of Starc, Cummins and Hazlewood were really steaming in and bowling quick, but Sharma was facing them as if he was playing spinners," said Gavaskar (via aforementioned source).

Ad

He continued:

"As an Indian at a time when the batters were treated with derision for the discomfort against fast bowling, it made one feel proud to see opposition quicks being treated in this disdainful manner. Today, when batting is all about power, Sharma’s grace was a soothing balm to the eyes even as the ball went to the farthest corner of the stadium."

Rohit's Test retirement leaves a massive void as India looks for a new opening partner for Yashasvi Jaiswal and a new captain. Their next Test assignment is the five-match series in England, starting June 20.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Venkatesh Ravichandran Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.



Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.



He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.



He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news