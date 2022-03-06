"How do I pronounce your last name?" Fan asks Marnus Labuschagne during Rawalpindi Test

Australia's middle-order batter Marnus Labuschagne has a cult fan following in cricket due to his peculiar and amusing mannerisms. One of his fans, has now posed him with an interesting question.

On day 3 of the Rawalpinid Test between Pakistan and Australia, a fan held up a poster asking the Aussie batter how to pronounce 'Labuschagne'.

The poster read:

"Hey Marnus! How do I pronounce your last name? The video on cricket.com.au didn't help!"

Cricket.com.au reshared the image on their official Twitter handle:

Labuschagne spent his early years in South Africa before moving to Australia. He made his debut in 2018, where he was seen explaining the variations in the prounouncations of his surname. Incidentally, he made his debut against Pakistan.

Marnus Labuschagne to bat at 3 in the Rawalpindi Test

Pakistan made a strong start to the Rawalpindi Test. They notched up 476 for the loss of four wickets before declaring on Day 2. Azhar Ali and Imam-ul-Haq led the charge with massive tons before skipper Babar Azam added more flavor to their innings.

Australia could only play one over on Day 2 as bad light stopped play. The Aussies have made a strong start on Day 3 and are currently positioned at 138 for the loss of no wickets at Lunch.

Usman Khawaja and David Warner opened the innings. Both batters are currently unbeaten on 70 and 60, respectively. The flat surface promises more runs throughout the day. The current World No. 1 batter in Test cricket, Marnus Labuschagne, is set to come in next at No. 3.

This is Australia's first Test in Pakistan in over two decades. The Aussies will want to play it safe in the first Test to get a feel of the conditions and the pitch before cranking up the pace.

Edited by Diptanil Roy

LIVE POLL Q. Can Australia achieve first innings parity in Rawalpindi? Yes No 3 votes so far