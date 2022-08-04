Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 schedule: Full list of Pakistan’s matches in Asia Cup, timings in IST and live streaming details

Pakistan are among the six teams taking part in the Asia Cup 2022 T20 tournament, which will be played in the UAE from August 27 to September 11. The event was supposed to be held in Sri Lanka, but the venue had to be shifted owing to the economic crisis and subsequent protests in the island nation.

Apart from Pakistan, the upcoming Asia Cup will also feature India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and a qualifier. The sides have been divided into two groups (A and B). Pakistan are in Group A along with arch-rivals India. They will be joined by a qualifier.

Group B, meanwhile, comprises Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. Following the conclusion of the group games, there will be a Super Four round.

Here, all four teams will compete against each other to decide the finalists. The summit clash of Asia Cup 2022 will be played in Dubai on September 11.

Pakistan's full schedule for Asia Cup 2022

Following is Pakistan’s schedule for the upcoming Asia Cup in the UAE:

August 28, Pakistan vs India, 2nd Match, Group A: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai (7.30 pm).

September 2, Pakistan vs Qualifier, 6th Match, Group A: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah (7.30 pm).

(The top two teams from the group will progress to the Super Four round.)

Pakistan’s Asia Cup 2022 squad

Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir.

Where to watch Pakistan’s matches in Asia Cup 2022?

All matches of Asia Cup 2022 will be live telecast on Star Sports. Live streaming of the games will also be available on Disney+Hotstar. All matches begin at 7.30 pm IST.

