Pakistan men and women to tour England ahead of 2024 T20 World Cups, full schedule announced

Pakistan's men's and women's teams will tour England for a month-long white-ball rubber to prepare for the 2024 T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the USA.

It will be much-needed practice for the women's team, which is ranked seventh in T20Is and ninth in ODIs. England women are ranked second in both formats. The two teams will compete in three T20Is between May 11 and 19 and as many ODIs between May 23 and 29 across six different venues.

They recently met in February for this year's T20 World Cup. England batted first and put up a mammoth total of 213/5 while Nida Dar's team could only make 99/9 in response.

The men's teams will go head-to-head in four T20Is from May 22 to May 30 at Headingley, Edgbaston, Sophia Gardens, and the Oval. England are currently ranked second in the men's T20I rankings while Pakistan are fourth.

This will likely be a highly-competitive series among the finalists of the 2022 T20 World Cup. In that match, Pakistan made 137/8 while batting first which England chased in the 19th over with five wickets to spare. The two teams haven't played each other since.

Babar Azam's side recently won a five-match ODI series against New Zealand 4-1 while England are competing in the 2023 Ashes.

The full schedule of Pakistan tour of England 2024

Here's the schedule:

Women's Tour

11 May: 1st T20I – Edgbaston, Birmingham

17 May: 2nd T20I – The County Ground, Northampton

19 May: 3rd T20I – Headingley, Leeds

23 May: 1st ODI – Derby

26 May: 2nd ODI – Taunton

29 May: 3rd ODI – Chelmsford

Men's Tour

22 May: 1st T20I – Headingley, Leeds

25 May: 2nd T20I – Edgbaston, Birmingham

28 May: 3rd T20I – Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

30 May: 4th T20I – The Oval, London

