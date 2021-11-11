Pakistan vs Australia 2nd semi-final T20 World Cup 2021: Toss result and playing 11s, today's match umpires list and pitch report

Pakistan will take on Australia in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2021 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday. The winner of the match will clash with New Zealand in the final on Sunday.

Heading into the semi-final against Australia, Pakistan are the only side who are unbeaten in the T20 World Cup 2021. They topped Group 2 with five wins in as many games. However, that would count for little in the knockout clash. Babar Azam’s men will have to bring out their A game again.

There was a fitness scare for Pakistan as Mohammad Rizwan and Shoaib Malik missed the team’s training session on Wednesday with mild flu. Both have been declared fit for the clash.

For Australia, this is an opportunity to carry on the good work they have done in the T20 World Cup 2021. Not many critics game them a chance to make the top four at the start of the event. To their credit, they have exceeded expectations. Now, Australia will be keen to go all the way and capture the crown missing from their illustrious kitty.

PAK vs AUS - Today's match playing 11s

PAK playing 11: Mohammad Rizwan (w), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi

AUS playing 11: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

PAK vs AUS - Today's match opening batters list

The opening combination will be key for both teams. Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan have been in excellent form for Pakistan.

For Australia, David Warner has regained confidence with a couple of impressive fifties while captain Aaron Finch has also got some runs against his name.

PAK vs AUS - Today's match pitch report

According to VVS Laxman, the surface is a dry one so chasing is the preferred option. Spinners could get some purchase bowling first. Dew is expected in the second innings.

PAK vs AUS - Today's T20 World Cup match umpires

On-field Umpires: Chris Gaffaney, Richard Kettleborough

Third Umpire: Joel Wilson

Match Referee: Jeff Crowe

Pakistan vs Australia T20 World Cup toss result for today's match

Australia have won the toss and are going to bowl first. The Aussies have not made any changes to their playing XI.

Speaking after winning the toss, Australian captain Aaron Finch said:

“We will bowl. The wicket will not change a lot over the course of the game. The guys are relaxed but there are nerves obviously because it is such a big game.”

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam said they will look to put a good total on the board and then defend it. Pakistan too are going in with an unchanged XI for the semi-finals.

