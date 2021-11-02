Pakistan vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2021: Toss result and playing 11s, today's match umpires list and pitch report

One of the title favorites, Pakistan will face Namibia in match number 31 of the T20 World Cup 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

Pakistan and England are the only two undefeated sides in the Super 12. England registered their fourth win in as many matches by defeating Sri Lanka on Monday.

Pakistan have three wins out of three. They would like to confirm their semis berth with a win on Tuesday.

In their previous match, Pakistan staved off stiff resistance from Afghanistan to clinch a five-wicket victory. Chasing 148, they stumbled from 75 for 1 to 124 for 5.

However, Asif Ali’s brilliant cameo pulled them over the line. The form of Mohammad Hafeez and Hasan Ali are the only causes of concern for Pakistan.

Namibia’s impressive run in the T20 World Cup 2021 came to an end after they succumbed to a 62-run defeat against Afghanistan.

Both in the batting and bowling departments, Afghanistan outclassed their opponents. Namibia, though, will be keen to put up a competitive show against Pakistan.

PAK vs NAM - Today's match playing 11s

PAK playing 11: Mohammad Rizwan (w), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi

NAM playing 11: Stephan Baard, Michael van Lingen, Craig Williams, Gerhard Erasmus (c), Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Zane Green (w), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Ruben Trumpelmann, Ben Shikongo

PAK vs NAM - Today's match opening batters list

The prolific pair of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan will open for Pakistan. Azam scored 51 against Afghanistan while Rizwan was dismissed for 8.

Namibia openers Craig Williams and Michael van Lingen contributed 1 and 11 respectively against Afghanistan.

PAK vs NAM - Today's match pitch report

There is some grass on the surface. South African pacers Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje exploited it brilliantly in the first match of the day against Bangladesh. The pacers are expected to make an impact again.

PAK vs NAM - Today's T20 World Cup match umpires

On-field Umpires: Chris Gaffaney, Chris Brown

Third Umpire: Paul Reiffel

Match Referee: Jeff Crowe

PAK vs NAM T20 World Cup toss result for today's match

Pakistan have won the toss and opted to bat first. They have not made any changes to their playing XI, looking to carry on the winning momentum.

Explaining his decision to bat first, Pakistan captain Babar Azam said:

"We want to test our batters. The pitch looks very good. We are going with the same team. It is our first game here and will look to carry the same momentum."

Namibia have made two changes to their team. Stephan Baard and Ben Shikingo are coming in for Pikki Ya France and Bernard Scholtz.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar