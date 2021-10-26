Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2021: Toss result and playing 11s, today's match umpires list and pitch report

Having thumped India by 10 wickets in the much-hyped clash on Sunday, Pakistan will take on New Zealand in Match 19 of the T20 World Cup 2021 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Pakistan dominated India in completely unexpected fashion to end their winless streak against the arch-rivals in the World Cup. From the moment Shaheen Afridi trapped Rohit Sharma lbw, Pakistan were in the ascendancy and never looked back. Their batting also stood up as openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan smashed brilliant fifties. Pakistan will be keen to continue their good work against the Kiwis as well.

New Zealand lost both their warm-up games, going down to Australia and England by three wickets and 13 runs respectively. The good news for the Kiwis is that skipper Kane Williamson will be playing. He described his elbow injury as an "ongoing battle" ahead of the match against Pakistan.

PAK vs NZ - Today’s match playing 11s

PAK Playing 11: Mohammad Rizwan (w), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi

NZ Playing 11: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (c), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Tim Seifert (w), Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Trent Boult

PAK vs NZ - Today's match opening batters list

Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan will open for Pakistan. Both go in having smashed unbeaten fifties against India.

Martin Guptill will be one of the openers for New Zealand. Either Daryl Mitchell or Tim Seifert could be the other opener.

PAK vs NZ - Today's match pitch report

The pitch in Sharjah has been a good one to bat on, with the last two matches producing high scores. Dew is expected later in the day.

PAK vs NZ - Today’s T20 World Cup match umpires

On-field Umpires: Michael Gough, Richard Kettleborough

Third Umpire: Paul Wilson

Match Referee: Kumar Dharmasena

PAK vs NZ T20 World Cup toss result for today's match

Pakistan have won the toss and have opted to field first. As expected, they did not make any change to the playing XI that defeated India by 10 wickets.

Speaking after winning the toss, Pakistan captain Babar Azam said:

“Hopefully we can take early wickets and restrict them to a low score. Dew is also a factor. Winning always gives confidence, especially when it comes in the first game of the tournament. Boys are keen to maintain the performance today as well.”

Kane Williamson confirmed that Lockie Ferguson has been ruled out of the tournament, with Adam Milne joining the squad as a replacement.

