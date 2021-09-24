"Security in Pakistan is normal and we have everything in place to host any international teams" - PCB confident of conducting home series in the future

Despite withdrawals from New Zealand and England, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) remains optimistic about hosting international cricket on home soil. A top official from the board recently disclosed that conducting matches at neutral locations is no longer an option.

According to The Times of India, a senior PCB official emphasized that they have all the resources necessary to conduct a home series with any international team. He also pointed out how there are no security concerns that could thwart their intentions. On hosting matches at neutral venues in the future, the PCB official said:

"That is now out of the equation because the security in Pakistan is normal and we have everything in place to host any international teams. No more neural venues for us."

While international cricket has gradually returned to Pakistan in recent years, the likes of New Zealand and England pulling out of their respective tours could once again dent the reputation of the Asian country.

The Kiwis were the first to abandon their series against Pakistan, owing to security issues. It was the first time in 18 years that the Black Caps had traveled to the nation for a cricket series. Shortly after the Kiwis withdrew, England also announced that they had decided to 'reluctantly' withdraw from their tour.

PCB gives priority to National T20 Cup over international fixtures

The PCB official also confirmed the board was in negotiations with the likes of Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe and Bangladesh for a potential home series ahead of the impending T20 World Cup 2021. However, they chose to concentrate on their domestic competition National T20 Cup. The official said:

"Initial talks were held with some boards including Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Zimbabwe but it was then decided to focus on the National T20 Championship as all main players were available for the event and it is a curtain-raiser to the World Cup for us now."

The official also revealed that Bangladesh were willing to send a second-string side for a series while Zimbabwe was also interested in a tour. The board gave preference to their domestic tournament after considering the challenges associated with organizing an international series on such short notice.

