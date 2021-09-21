PCB reportedly negotiating with Sri Lanka for a T20I series after being snubbed by New Zealand and England

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) faces back-to-back setbacks, with New Zealand and England pulling out from their respective tours to the Asian country. Both teams cited security concerns.

In an attempt to bring cricket back on their home soil, the board apparently is negotiating with Sri Lanka for a possible series. Recent reports from Pakistani media suggest that the PCB is in negotiations with Sri Lanka Cricket for a T20I series in Pakistan ahead of the impending T20 World Cup 2021.

While PCB are making significant efforts to bring international cricket back to the country, it remains to be seen if Sri Lanka will consider the offer.

It has been learnt that PCB is in negotiations with Sri Lanka cricket to arrange a T20 cricket series in Pakistan before the T20 World Cup

Sri Lanka are scheduled to play the T20 World Cup 2021 qualifiers, which are slated to commence on October 18. As per their head coach Mickey Arthur's latest tweet, the side have already entered their quarentine for their preparatory camp.

Sri Lanka are placed in Group A alongside Ireland, Namiba and the Netherlands. They will have to battle it out in the qualifiers ahead of this year's showpiece event to make it to the Super 12s.

Mickey Arthur @Mickeyarthurcr1 Today we enter our bubble for camp,prep tour of Oman and T20 WC!

The SL players and staff have now spent 228 days in the last 10 months in a bubble..so proud of attitude and commitment of everybody!

We are determined to get better everyday and bring success back to this country! Today we enter our bubble for camp,prep tour of Oman and T20 WC!

The SL players and staff have now spent 228 days in the last 10 months in a bubble..so proud of attitude and commitment of everybody!

We are determined to get better everyday and bring success back to this country!

England pull out of their Pakistan tour after New Zealand security scare

The England and Wales Cricket Board has confirmed that their men's and women's teams will not travel to Pakistan for their scheduled white-ball matches. The news came soon after New Zealand abandoned their tour due to security threats.

England's men's team was slated to play two T20Is against the hosts in October, whereas their women's team were supposed to tour for 2T20Is and 3 ODIs during the same period. However, through an official release, the board has confirmed that they have 'reluctantly' decided to withdraw both teams from the October trip.

England Cricket @englandcricket



🇵🇰 "We can confirm that the Board has reluctantly decided to withdraw both teams from the October trip."🇵🇰 #PAKvENG 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 "We can confirm that the Board has reluctantly decided to withdraw both teams from the October trip."



🇵🇰 #PAKvENG 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

The ECB confirmed the withdrawal in their official statement:

"The ECB Board convened this weekend to discuss these extra England Women's and Men's games in Pakistan and we can confirm that the Board has reluctantly decided to withdraw both teams from the October trip."

