"People were really putting their money on him" - Varun Aaron says Indian batter will be disappointed heading into ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Former India player Varun Aaron has opined that Karun Nair would be disappointed with his performance in the first Test against England. He noted that the Vidarbha batter failed to live up to people's expectations in the series opener.

England beat India by five wickets in the first Test in Leeds on Tuesday, June 24. The second game of the five-match series will be played at Edgbaston in Birmingham from July 2 onwards.

During an interaction on the Star Sports show 'Follow the Blues,' Aaron was asked about India's takeaways heading into the second Test.

"The main thing is that captain Shubman Gill has taken the reins from Rohit Sharma, he has scored a brilliant century. So he is going to be full of confidence when it comes to his batting. KL Rahul, again, showing his class and showing how he can really rally all the batsmen around him. He is the senior player now," the former India pacer responded.

"Rishabh Pant showing what vice-captaincy can do to him with two back-to-back centuries, but the middle order is going to have to step up. Karun Nair is going to be disappointed. He came in with a lot of high hopes. People were really putting their money on him," he added.

Aaron pointed out that Nair failed to contribute in the first innings and got out to an innocuous ball in the second innings.

"He got out cheaply in the first innings. In the second innings as well, he couldn't believe that he got out to a ball that was a half-volley. He is going to be hungry to come back and put some runs on board in Birmingham," he observed.

Karun Nair was caught at short extra cover off Ben Stokes' bowling for a four-ball duck in India's first innings of the Leeds Test. He was caught and bowled by Chris Woakes for a 54-ball 20 in the second innings.

"The bowlers will have to come good in batting-friendly conditions" - Varun Aaron on India's bowling heading into ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Ravindra Jadeja picked up only one wicket in the first Test against England. [P/C: Getty]

In the same interaction, Varun Aaron noted that India need to improve their bowling and fielding and opined that Ravindra Jadeja will likely be persisted with.

"They are going to have to pick up their bowling and fielding. Again, very batting-friendly conditions in Birmingham. So the bowlers will have to come good in batting-friendly conditions. I think Jadeja is going to play again," he said.

While reckoning that Jasprit Bumrah will play the second Test, the cricketer-turned-commentator added that Mohammed Siraj could bowl India to a win if he is among the wickets.

"We are definitely going to see Bumrah because there is a week's break between this and the Birmingham game. If Siraj hits luck and gets a few more wickets, we might see India winning for the first time in Birmingham," Aaron observed.

Varun Aaron opined that India are unlikely to make wholesale changes for the second Test as it could spread insecurity in the camp. He reckoned that Nitish Kumar Reddy replacing Shardul Thakur could be the only potential change in the playing XI.

About the author Kartik Iyer Kartik is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with four years of overall professional experience. He writes news articles for the platform and always strives to deliver authentic and accurate content by obtaining information only from credible sources.



Kartik grew a liking towards cricket in his childhood and has been following the sport ever since. He supports Team India as they represent the country and his all-time favorite cricketer is Rahul Dravid. He loved the former batter’s impeccable technique and approach towards the game.



Kartik has written a mammoth 5,500 articles for Sportskeeda and has a good knowledge of SEO and journalism guidelines, evidenced by his strong readership of close to 12 million. He has completed his education in B.Tech and in his free time, he enjoys watching sports other than cricket. Know More

