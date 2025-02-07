"People will always talk" - Harshit Rana dismisses outside noise after impressive debut in IND vs ENG 2025 1st ODI

Team India pacer Harshit Rana has downplayed the effect of outside noise and pressure, stating that he just wants to focus on playing for the country. Responding to a query on the same, he nonchalantly commented that people will always talk.

Harshit made an impressive debut in the first ODI against England at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on Thursday, February 6. The right-arm pacer was hammered for 26 runs in the sixth over of England's innings by Phil Salt. However, he made a commendable comeback to finish with 3-53.

There were some questions raised when Harshit was handed his ODI debut in Nagpur although Arshdeep Singh was also part of the team. The 23-year-old's selection for the Test tour of Australia was also a subject of a big debate. Speaking at a press conference after India's win in Nagpur, Harshit downplayed all the outside noise. He commented (as quoted by The Times of India):

"People will always talk. I just want to play, good or bad. I'm not bothered. My only focus is to deliver for my country."

The fast bowler found himself in the midst of a major controversy after he replaced Shivam Dube as a concussion substitute in the Pune T20I, which marked his debut in the format. Most critics agreed that this was not a like-for-like replacement.

Coming back to his performance on his ODI debut, the youngster asserted that he was ready for the challenge.

"You only get to know if you're playing when you arrive at the ground. But I always keep myself ready, knowing anything can happen at any time," the pacer said.

By virtue of his impressive performance in the Nagpur one-dayer, Harshit became the first Indian bowler to claim three-wicket hauls on his debut across all formats.

"I just focused on my length" - Harshit Rana reflects on action-packed ODI debut

The fast bowler's one-day debut can be divided into two parts. First, he was taken apart by Salt as England got off to a flyer. Harshit, however, hit back with the wickets of Ben Duckett and Harry Brook in the same over. Reflecting on his effort in the game, the pacer said:

"Cricket has ups and downs. I just focused on my length and got my rewards later. I didn’t change anything in my second spell, just hit the right areas. This format is tough because it’s long, and you need to play different roles at different times. But with proper practice, it becomes manageable."

After dismissing Duckett and Brook, Harshit also got the big wicket of Liam Livingstone in his debut ODI. The England batter charged at a short ball from the Indian pacer, but only managed to nick the ball to the keeper.

