“Personnel might change for CT but philosophy might not” - Former opener slams India’s combination for IND vs ENG 2025 1st ODI

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra slammed India's team combination for the ongoing first ODI against England in Nagpur on Thursday, February 6. The Men in Blue have played only two frontline pacers in the side in the form of debutant Harshit Rana and Mohammed Shami.

Chopra highlighted that India could have played three pacers on this surface. Arshdeep Singh, who was picked ahead of Mohammed Siraj, is sitting out for the first ODI.

He also pointed that while India have gone with three spinners, Varun Chakravarthy, who was added to the squad after impressing in the T20Is, was on the bench. All-rounders Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja, along with Kuldeep Yadav, are the three tweakers in the line-up.

Trending

Chopra opined that the management wanted to go with an extra batter down the order, which was why only two pacers were playing, with Hardik Pandya as the third seamer.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he questioned the team combination and stated that while players may change in the Champions Trophy squad, the team's philosophy may remain the same.

"India’s played its hand. Need a batter at 8. Therefore, going with only two frontline-pacers on a pitch where you could have easily played all three. And even while playing three spinners, Varun is on the bench. Personnel might change for CT but philosophy might not #AakashVani," he wrote on X.

Expand Tweet

India's squad for 2025 Champions Trophy

India's 15-man squad for the 2025 Champions Trophy comprises only three frontline pacers in Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Shami. Seven batters (including two wicket-keepers) and four all-rounders are a part of the squad.

Hardik Pandya is the only other fast bowling option in the squad outside of the three frontline pacers. The squad appears to be batting heavy, and reflects the philosophy that would shape India's combination at the Champions Trophy, as highlighted by Aakash Chopra above.

While Bumrah's participation is doubtful, he has still been included in the squad. Should the pacer not regain complete fitness in time, it will be interesting to see who will replace him as the other frontline quick for India alongside Arshdeep and Shami.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news