[Picture] Dunith Wellalage changes his Instagram DP to a photo with Virat Kohli

Sri Lanka’s spin sensation Dunith Wellalage recently changed his Instagram display picture to a snapshot with former India captain Virat Kohli. In the photo, the duo can be seen posing for the camera.

For the uninitiated, Wellalage was over the moon after his fifer against India in the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 game last week. The left-arm spinner finished with career-best figures of 5/40. Lanka, though, lost the game by 41 runs.

The 20-year-old had called Kohli, whom he dismissed for three runs off 12 balls, his "dream wicket". Back then, he told the host broadcaster:

“My dream wicket was Kohli's wicket.”

Now, to honor the opportunity of having shared the field with his idol, the Sri Lankan youngster has changed his Instagram display picture to a photo with Kohli. You can see the picture below:

Expand Tweet

Wellalage finished as the second-most wicket-taker in the Asia Cup after Matheesha Pathira (11 wickets). He scalped 10 wickets in six games and will now look to deliver for the Lankans in the 2023 ODI World Cup in India.

Sri Lanka will begin their campaign against South Africa at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday, October 7.

Virat Kohli rested for first two ODIs against Australia ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup

Virat Kohli, meanwhile, has been rested alongside Indian captain Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya for the first two ODIs against Australia. He will return for the third and final ODI against the Aussies at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Wednesday, September 27.

Kohli recently smashed an unbeaten 122 off 94 balls, including three sixes and nine boundaries, against Pakistan in their Asia Cup Super 4 encounter. During the innings, he became the fastest to reach 13,000 ODI runs. He also reduced his century gap with Sachin Tendulkar (49 tons) by just two hundreds.

In 2023, the 34-year-old has amassed 556 runs in 15 ODIs at an average of 55.60, including three tons.

He will now look to carry his sublime form against Australia and the ODI World Cup. The Men in Blue will begin their campaign against the Aussies at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on October 8.