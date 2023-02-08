Picture: “It’s actually B-T-G” – Sachin Tendulkar suggests a new name for Border-Gavaskar Trophy 

Sachin Tendulkar suggested a new name for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy by sharing a cryptic post on Twitter.

That came a day ahead of the first of the four-Test series, which is set to start at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on Thursday (February 9). Taking to the micro-blogging platform Twitter, the former India captain wrote:

“No ‘Border’ between Gavaskar sir and me. … in this photo, it’s actually B-T-G,” with the 'T' standing for Tendulkar.

Since BGT is the talk of the town ... that's what the first series trophy looked like !! No 'Border' between Gavaskar sir and me... in this photo it's actually B-T-G!

In the snap, Tendulkar could be seen posing between former India and Australia captains Allan Border and Sunil Gavaskar. Tendulkar’s reaction came after a user shared how the first Border-Gavaskar Trophy (replica) looked.

It’s worth mentioning that Tendulkar guided Team India to their first BGT win by winning the one-off Test 1-0 in 1996-97. Since then, India have won the series nine times, more than Australia (six), while the 2003-04 series was a drawn affair.

Australia are yet to win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy since 2004-05. Team India have won the trophy four times in a row at home. They also won the last two series in Australia. So, Pat Cummins and Co. will look to leave no stone unturned to put their best foot forward and end their barren run.

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy is upon us! Let's get this rolling!



𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐚𝐲 𝐰𝐞 𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐛𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐰𝐚𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐰𝐞 𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐛𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐨𝐫! The Border-Gavaskar Trophy is upon us! Let's get this rolling!

India and Australia squads for Border-Gavaskar Trophy

India’s squad for the first two Tests against Australia: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav

Australia squad for the tour of India: Pat Cummins (Captain), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vice-captain), Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner

Team India will miss out on the services of the injured Shreyas Iyer in the first Test. Meanwhile, the injured Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and Cameron Green will be unavailable for Australia.

