[Picture] Shaheen Afridi attends Day 4 of the Ashes opener

Pakistan ace pacer Shaheen Afridi was spotted attending Day 4 of the 2023 Ashes opener at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Monday, June 19.

The left-arm speedster was seen wearing sky-blue jeans and a black T-shirt with matching sunglasses in the stands. Sharing a picture, England’s Barmy Army captioned the post:

“Shaheen Afridi is at the Ashes.”

Afridi is currently representing Nottinghamshire in Vitality Blast. The 23-year-old has, so far, scalped 14 wickets in 10 T20s at an economy rate of 8.97. He will next be seen in action against Yorkshire in Leeds on Tuesday, June 20.

As far as international cricket is concerned, Afridi will play for Pakistan during their two-match away Test series against Sri Lanka in July. He is only one wicket away from completing 100 wickets in Test cricket.

Pakistan Cricket @TheRealPCB 16-strong squad for our first assignment of the 2023-25 ICC World Test Championship



Read more pcb.com.pk/press-release-…



#SLvPAK 16-strong squad for our first assignment of the 2023-25 ICC World Test ChampionshipRead more 🚨 16-strong squad for our first assignment of the 2023-25 ICC World Test Championship 💪Read more ➡️ pcb.com.pk/press-release-…#SLvPAK https://t.co/Pj1YWUmWxg

“I dearly missed Test cricket” – Shaheen Afridi on his comeback for Pakistan tour of Sri Lanka

Shaheen Afridi recently expressed his delight to make his comeback into Test cricket for the first time after a recurring knee injury during the 2022 T20 World Cup final forced him to miss England and New Zealand series at home.

He said, as quoted by Cricket Pakistan:

“I am very excited to be returning to the Pakistan Test side after a year. I dearly missed Test cricket and it was tough for me to be away from this format.”

He continued:

“After missing our entire home season because of the injury I suffered in Sri Lanka, I am eager to make an impactful comeback in the same country and complete a century of wickets in Test cricket. I want to thank my fans who have provided me support in tough times and I am ready for the challenges ahead.”

Afridi had first suffered the knee injury during the Sri Lanka tour, which ended 1-1.

As far as the Ashes opener is concerned, England were 155/5 with captain Ben Stokes and wicketkeeper-batter Jonny Bairstow at the crease at Lunch on Day 4. The hosts have extended their lead to 162 runs in their second innings.

Click here to follow Ashes 2023 scorecards.

Poll : 0 votes